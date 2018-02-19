Ipswich school tops state high achievers list

The Springfield Anglican College students Tiana Hogrefe (left) and Erin Clark both achieved excellent OP results to complete their year 12 studies.

The Springfield Anglican College students Tiana Hogrefe (left) and Erin Clark both achieved excellent OP results to complete their year 12 studies. David Nielsen

AN IPSWICH school has topped the state for the highest achieving students.

Close to 65 per cent of Springfield Anglican College OP students received scores between one and five, leading the state in OP achievements.

The school came in first of the state's top 50 schools for OP results last year.

The 18 students who scored top marks led the charge with Brisbane Grammar School coming in second at 59 per cent.

Principal Darren Pitt said in a letter to families all Year 12 students earned a QCE and 76 per cent of them left the college with an additional qualification in the form of a vocational certificate or diploma.

READ MORE

State's Top 50 schools for OP scores

"We had the best OP results in our history (which) clearly reflects the strength of our diversity - for those students who want to pursue an academic stream and study at university, we can provide for their needs, and for those students who want to enter the workplace, we have the course access and expertise to provide for them too," the letter read.

In one year the school tripled its ranking, with 19 per cent to 64 per cent of the cohort to graduate with an OP between one and five, well above the state average of 22.13 per cent.

Predictions as early as December placed the school to score well in the new report released on the weekend.

TSAC graduates Tiana Hogrefe and Erin Clark both received top OP scores.

Tiana previously said she was aiming for somewhere between an OP one and six.

"I wanted to get a scholarship to study a double degree in design and business at Griffith University, so getting an OP 2 was really good," she said.

"Being able to track my grades and see how I've gone through the years also really helped me to know how I was going."

Emma said she was expecting around an OP 7.

"To get an OP 4 was so good because I've always wanted to do teaching and getting this result now means I can get in anywhere," she said.

"Having the learning analytics tool was great because it tracks your grades and is a helpful system if you're trying to reach certain goals.

"We were all close to our teachers as well and my English teacher was amazing so she has inspired me to study English at uni."

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School came in at number 24 with 31 of 83 OP students received scores of one to five, or 37.35%.

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School students Nicki Anthony, Majella Cassidy and Michiru Encinas were anxiously awaiting their OP results late last year. Rob Williams

West Moreton Anglican College was number 39 with 25 of 78 OP students received scores of one to five, or 32.05%.

West Moreton Anglican College students Tameka Moss and Alasta Firkins were looking forward to receiving their OP results. Rob Williams

St Augustine's College was number 47 with 28 of 93 OP students received scores of one to five, or 30.11% while Ipswich Grammar School was number 48 with 25 of 84 OP students received scores of one to five - 29.76%.

Education Minister Grace Grace on Saturday presented awards to the 32 highest achieving academic students from Queensland in 2017.

"(I was) awestruck by their brilliant performance and attitude," she said.

"It is clear that Queensland students are being given the opportunity to achieve their remarkable potential no matter where they live and no matter whether they attend state, Catholic or independent schools.

"That is exactly how it should be."

The new data, from the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority, reveals the results of students from across the state in 2017.

Results 'best in school's history'

SPRINGFIELD Anglican College class of 2017 graduates received the best OP results in the school's history.

Principal Darren Pitt said while the ranking was a pleasant surprise, the school staff took the most satisfaction from knowing each student had worked closely with their teachers to achieve their potential.



"We felt a great sense of pride in the achievements of our Year 12 students, who worked so hard throughout the year to secure these outcomes," Mr Pitt said.



"It was also real validation of the hard work of our staff, and the changes we made last year to assist the students to reach their potential."



The 2017 results are the strongest the college has ever had, Mr Pitt said.



"They are a product of the concerted and focused effort on teaching and learning throughout the year by our hard working staff and dedicated students."

The 2016 Year 12 students achieved 19 per cent OP one to five, compared to 64 per cent in 2017.

Top 50 Queensland schools

1. The Springfield Anglican College: 18 of 28 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 64.29%

2. Brisbane Grammar School: 147 of 246 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 59.76%

3. Brisbane State High School: 228 of 411 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 55.47%

4. St Joseph's College Gregory Terrace: 115 of 225 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 51.11%

5. Yeronga State High School: 5 of 10 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 50.00%

6. Anglican Church Grammar School: 96 of 198 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 48.48%

7. Somerset College: 51 of 109 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 46.79%

8. Brisbane Girls Grammar School: 111 of 242 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 45.87%

9. Brisbane Boys' College: 60 of 139 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 43.17%11. All Saints Anglican School: 63 of 148 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 42.57%

12. Matthew Flinders Anglican College: 58 of 137 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 42.34%

13. St Stephen's Catholic College Mareeba: 17 of 42 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 40.48%

14. Tamborine Mountain State High School: 21 of 52 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 40.38%

15. Whitsunday Christian College: 4 of 10 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 40.00%

16. Malanda State High School: 9 of 23 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 39.13%

17. Toolooa State High School: 15 of 39 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 38.46%

18. Whitsunday Anglican School: 23 of 60 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 38.33%

19. Fraser Coast Anglican College 21 of 55 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 38.18%

20. All Hallows' School: 80 of 211 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 37.91%

21. St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School: 23 of 61 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 37.70%

10. Townsville Grammar School (North Ward): 41 of 96 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 42.71%

22. A B Paterson College: 26 of 69 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 37.68%

23. Somerville House: 56 of 149 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 37.58%

24. Ipswich Girls' Grammar School: 31 of 83 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 37.35%

25. Toowoomba Grammar School: 52 of 140 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 37.14%

26. St John's Anglican College: 27 of 73 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 36.99%

27. St Peters Lutheran College: 83 of 230 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 36.09%

28. Coomera Anglican College: 27 of 77 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 35.06%

29. Mt St Michael's College: 42 of 122 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 34.43%

30. Cannon Hill Anglican College: 47 of 137 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 34.31%

31. Moreton Bay College: 36 of 105 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 34.29%

32. Ormiston College: 42 of 123 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 34.15%

33. Emmanuel College Carrara: 38 of 114 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 33.33%

34. Varsity College: 36 of 108 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 33.33%

35. Northside Christian College: 29 of 88 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 32.95%

36. Trinity Anglican School: 19 of 58 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 32.76%

37. Brisbane School of Distance Education: 27 of 83 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 32.53%

38. The Gap State High School: 33 of 102 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 32.35%

39. West Moreton Anglican College: 25 of 78 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 32.05%

40. Stanthorpe State High School: 11 of 35 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 31.43%

41. Hillbrook Anglican School: 35 of 112 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 31.25%

42. Merrimac State High School: 13 of 42 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 30.95%

43. Dalby Christian College: 4 of 13 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 30.77%

44. Fairholme College 26 of 85 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 30.59%

45. St Catherine's Catholic College: 7 of 23 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 30.43%

46. Marist College Ashgrove: 50 of 165 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 30.30%

47. St Augustine's College: 28 of 93 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 30.11%

48. Ipswich Grammar School: 25 of 84 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 29.76%

49. Citipointe Christian College: 32of 108 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 29.63%

50. Pacific Lutheran College: 18 of 62 OP students received scores of 1 to 5 - 29.03%

Note: Schools with less than 10 OP eligible students have not been included