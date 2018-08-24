Ipswich school top of the state's fun class

AT THIS school, drawing on desks is encouraged, iPad games are part of the lessons and children can sit wherever they like.

Bethany Lutheran Primary School's Agile Learning classrooms are unlike traditional formats, designed to allow students to learn in adaptable and flexible environments.

The program was highly commended for innovation in Learning Environment Design at the Australian Education Awards this month, competing against schools from around the country. Acting Principal Heidi Hansen said Agile Learning Environments reflected research and knowledge of 21st century teaching and learning practices.

"We chose to refer to our spaces as Agile Learning Environments as they are highly adaptable and flexible in nature," Ms Hansen said.

"There are a variety of spaces that can be used for specific learning tasks and activities. These spaces allow learners to connect, communicate and engage in self-directed learning.

"Areas can be configured to suit learning styles and help generate engaging and exciting learning opportunities."

Agile Learning spaces allow adults and support staff to work within the space and the spaces reflect the spaces found outside of the school environment, preparing students for life after school.

Year six student Erin Boby said the classrooms were a fun learning environment. "It's a free space and helping me to learn a lot," she said.

For James Lowday, school is a lot more inviting in an Agile Learning classroom. "One of the best parts is we don't have set spots, we can sit where we like.