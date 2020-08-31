Ipswich school to remain closed after positive COVID case

A Redbank Plains school could be closed for up to 14 days while it undergoes a series of cleaning and testing protocols after a senior student tested positive to coronavirus over the weekend.

Staines Memorial College acting Principal Nick Martin wrote to parents on Sunday.

“The student is still at this point not displaying any symptoms, so there is no suggestion that he or his family have done anything untoward,” the statement read.

“Due to the potential for broader infection within our community, the Health authorities are proposing to close the school for 14 days and will implement a series of cleaning and testing protocols.

“Our staff will undergo testing themselves over the next couple of days and they will also take those couple of days to prepare for a resumption of off-campus learning, similar to the process we followed in Term Two.”

It follows the closure of a childcare centre in Brisbane’s west, also due to a positive coronavirus case.

It comes as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the state recorded one new case of coronavirus overnight.

She told media the person was a close contact of someone who had tested positive.

The state now has 27 active cases of coronavirus, six of those are in the West Moreton region. Almost 900,000 tests have taken place.