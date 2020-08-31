Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos August 31, 2020: Staines Memorial College in Redbank closed for COVID-19 deep cleaning. Picture: NewsWire / John Gass
Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos August 31, 2020: Staines Memorial College in Redbank closed for COVID-19 deep cleaning. Picture: NewsWire / John Gass
News

Ipswich school to remain closed after positive COVID case

Paige Ashby
31st Aug 2020 11:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Redbank Plains school could be closed for up to 14 days while it undergoes a series of cleaning and testing protocols after a senior student tested positive to coronavirus over the weekend.

Staines Memorial College acting Principal Nick Martin wrote to parents on Sunday.

“The student is still at this point not displaying any symptoms, so there is no suggestion that he or his family have done anything untoward,” the statement read.

“Due to the potential for broader infection within our community, the Health authorities are proposing to close the school for 14 days and will implement a series of cleaning and testing protocols.

READ MORE: Ipswich school closes after student tests positive

“Our staff will undergo testing themselves over the next couple of days and they will also take those couple of days to prepare for a resumption of off-campus learning, similar to the process we followed in Term Two.”

It follows the closure of a childcare centre in Brisbane’s west, also due to a positive coronavirus case.

It comes as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the state recorded one new case of coronavirus overnight.

READ MORE: One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

She told media the person was a close contact of someone who had tested positive.

The state now has 27 active cases of coronavirus, six of those are in the West Moreton region. Almost 900,000 tests have taken place.

coronavirus ipswich redbank plains staines memorial college
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young buyers scoop up $3 million in land in three weeks

        Premium Content Young buyers scoop up $3 million in land in three weeks

        News Eligible first home buyers are able to access $40,000 in grants. Many are jumping at the chance in Ipswich

        24 staff will be needed for 162-place childcare centre

        Premium Content 24 staff will be needed for 162-place childcare centre

        Council News A new childcare centre with a planned capacity of 162 children has been proposed.

        Repeat drink driver ordered off road for a year

        Premium Content Repeat drink driver ordered off road for a year

        News Among the drink drivers to appear in court last week was a man caught at nearly...

        • 31st Aug 2020 9:38 AM
        One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        Premium Content One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        News Brisbane’s COVID-19 cluster not completely contained