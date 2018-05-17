Ipswich school threatens scooter ban

AN Ipswich primary school is considering banning scooters for its students.

Springfield Central State School principal Angela Gooley informed parents via the school's Facebook page that students had two weeks to prove they could follow road rules or the ban would be enforced.

"We have consistently received notifications from the general public around concerns for the safety of our students on scooters," she wrote.

"We have had numerous physical injuries and reported near misses.

"Many of our students choose not to wear helmets and many are still doing dangerous tricks (putting) themselves and others at risk.

"We are asking for the very last time that our students scoot with consideration for their own and others' safety."

There was a mixed response from parents - some supported the school's tough stance while others labelled the announcement "over the top".

Students would be monitored until July 1 with teachers hoping for a "concerted shift in scooter behaviours".

If not, the ban would be enforced with a two week transition period.

Following the transition period, scooters will no longer be permitted.

Ms Gooley wrote that the proposed ban was supported by the school's P & C.

IS ROAD SAFETY A LESSON FOR CLASSROOMS OR HOMES?