Ipswich school side prove doubters wrong on road to final

FALLING SHORT: St Mary's Toowoomba proved too strong in the Confraternity Shield final, running out 42-6 victors over St Peter Claver College.

FALLING SHORT: St Mary's Toowoomba proved too strong in the Confraternity Shield final, running out 42-6 victors over St Peter Claver College. Contributed

OUTCLASSED, but not outworked.

St Peter Claver team manager Todd Riggs praised the resilience of his young side despite a heavy Confraternity Shield final defeat to traditional Super Six powerhouse St Mary's Toowoomba on Friday.

St Mary's won their first Confraternity Shield in 20 years, running out 42-6 victors at Columba Catholic College in Charters Towers.

The last time the Toowoomba school won the Carnival, it was with Johnathan Thurston in the halves.

"We were outclassed in the final, there's no doubting that,” Riggs said.

"We came up against a Super Six side - we knew we were up against it in the final.

"The boys were going for the first 15 minutes, but we ran out of steam.

"They tried their guts out, and the boys were really positive (after the loss). There were 14 other teams in division 1 that would have liked to be where we were.”

The Confraternity Carnival is staged by the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools' Rugby League.

The carnival brought together 48 teams from across Queensland and northern New South Wales.

St Peter Claver finished second in their pool behind the undefeated St Mary's, before defeating St Augustine's College 10-0 in the quarter finals, and The Cathedral College 20-14 in the semi final.

It was the Ipswich school's first Confraternity Shield finals appearance since 2011.

"I'm very proud of the effort of the boys to get to the final,” Riggs said.

"The initial goal was to make the top eight. Then the boys came up with a special win against St Pats Mackay on the Tuesday morning. We reassessed, and said let's try and get top four.

"The boys rolled St Augustines that afternoon, and then won a really good game in the semi against Cathedral.”

Coached by Ipswich Jets halfback Chris Ash, the St Peter Claver side "proved a lot of people wrong throughout the week” according to Riggs.

"We weren't shooting lights out in our weekly competition. Our form was ok, but it wasn't brilliant. There was a few doubts there,” Riggs admitted.

"We had a few injuries leading into the carnival. We were a bit down on troops. We were up against it.

"But credit to the boys, in that atmosphere and carnival style arena, we had to be gritty.”

After "a couple of lean years” in the QISSRL competition, Riggs said it was a good feeling to help return St Peter Claver to near the top of the pile.

"It was an excellent week, with good results and great weather,” he said.

"Hopefully the boys can go one-better next year in Bundaberg.”

St Peter Claver players Ligi Nonoa-Hansel, Ezraa Coulston, and Mace Ioane were named in the Confraternity Carnival honorary team following their strong performances across the week.

Confraternity Shield Final: St Mary's College, Toowoomba 42 def. St Peter Claver College, Riverview 6 at Columba Catholic College, Charters Towers.