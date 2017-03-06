School set for $13.5m expansion

CENTRAL'S CENTRE: Head of Arts Brett Elphick with student leaders (from left) Savannah Proud, Jordan Hall, Alex Dawson and Stephanie O'Grady at the official opening of the new performing arts centre.

A NEW performing arts centre and seniors learning centre are two of the latest additions to have been built at Springfield Central State High School.

The total cost of these buildings was $13.5million and were constructed over a 10month period.

Drama, music and dance students will benefit from the new state-of-the-art performing arts centre.

The two-storey facility features a stage on the ground floor, and a multi-media room and control room on the upper level.

The hall and stage have spring timber floor which is suitable for sports, dance and theatre productions and the large 6m high operable walls can convert the large theatre and stage area into four individual private teaching spaces.

Students will no longer need to set out hundreds of chairs for performances as the hall has a built-in motorised retractable tiered seating machine, which seats 224 people and can tuck neatly away at the back of the hall to maximise teaching space.

A fully programmable premium sound and stage lighting system have been included which adds to the theatre experience.

Over in the new senior learning centre, there is an open undercroft and three levels of various general learning areas.

The rooms were built with various students' needs in mind, with the top floor of the four-storey building having large expansive rooms for indoor breakout areas.

Both the undercroft and top floor have been constructed to allow these areas to be converted into new teaching spaces for the expected future growth of the school.

Springfield Central State High School principal Leon Proud spoke at the opening ceremony for the two new buildings, and said it was an exciting milestone for the school.

"These two new facilities started well before my time here... but today we reap the benefits. These benefits are not only to be experienced by our school but for the Greater Springfield community," he said.

"In regards to our new building, I would like to thank previous staff who were involved in the various stages, the tireless workers in the department's capital works branch, our parents and community, our builders Paynter Dixon and our dedicated and patient students and staff."

The school celebrated the grand opening with a special assembly and invited Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale to cut the ribbon.