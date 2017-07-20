Ipswich school principal's tough new assignment

THE NEW principal at Ipswich's worst performing school for student suspensions has visions of making it the school of choice in Ipswich.

Tom Beck has been in the top job at Redbank Plains State Hight School for a matter of days but he's optimistic about turning the school's reputation around.

More than 1100 cases of suspensions were reported at the school last year alone - the highest across 38 Ipswich state schools.

Mr Beck said his new role in Ipswich was a "great personal challenge" but he was confident the school cohort could reach new academic and community goals in the future.

"I've always been very passionate about public education and I am a total product of the public education system," he said.

"I aim to produce the best academic, cultural and sporting outcome we can by providing a means to go through education, gaining a pathway to success in future tertiary studies and employment.

"What I would hope at the end of say three years is the school would have achieved improvements in academic outcomes, community respect and perception, and I would very much like it to be the school of choice."

Mr Beck has more than 30 years experience in education, including 18 in the western corridor of the state.

"This is the ultimate challenge to run a large public education facility and produce outcome for the students in literacy, numeracy and academically," he said.

"It's a great personal challenge for me as well. I certainly have been made very welcome by the general conduct of the students.

"They are respectful and welcoming and friendly to me as the new principle."

There were also 48 cases of long-term suspension, 19 exclusions and six enrolment cancellation cases among the 1833 students enrolled at Redbank Plains State High School last year, the Department of Education and Training school disciplinary absentee report showed.

Mr Beck said 16.5% of students were suspended last year.

"We do accept the suspension rate is relatively high but I believe it's part of a process in the school to maintain high standards and the ability for the majority of students to learn and adapt to a range of policies or programs which will lead to the reduction of those suspensions," he said.

He said about half of the 16.5% of students who were suspended did not need any further form of disciplinary action.

"Sixteen-and-a-half per cent of students have been suspended but half of those learn their lesson and have changed their behaviour.

"To get a long-term suspension you have to get a number of short-term suspensions before that," he said.

"Many only get a suspension once and after that time have not re-offended or done anything of the magnitude for suspension. The vast majority of students never get a behaviour management referral from the school. There are a few students who have multiple behaviour management issues that we need to address. Eighty per cent of students never get into any trouble and it's only a very last resort to exclude students."