WHAT'S ON: Ipswich school holiday guide

SCHOOL holidays can be a tiring time for parents scrambling for ways and means to entertain "bored" children.

To help ease those boredom blues the QT has put together this list of things to do and see around Ipswich featuring some ongoing exhibitions at Ipswich Art Gallery including the very popular 'Built for Speed Exhibition' brought back by popular demand.

Here's your guide to the school holidays in Ipswich, arranged by date.

Ongoing events

Built for Speed exhibition

When: From November 17 to February 18, 10am to 5pm daily

$5 per person or $15 for a Family Pass (admits up to five people. Must include at least one adult).

FREE for children under two-years-old. No bookings required.

WHERE: Ipswich Art Gallery

More information here

Fractured

This exhibition features work by members of the Ipswich Art Society and all pieces are available for purchase.

WHEN: Until Tuesday 12 December, 10am to 3pm

WHERE: Ipswich Community Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Place, Ipswich

COST: Free

Photos with Santa at Riverlink

Monday December 4 to Friday December 22

WHEN: 10am to 4pm and 5pm to 8pm on Thursday nights

Saturday December 23, 10am to 3pm

Sunday, December 24, 10am to 2pm

WHERE: Riverlink Shopping Centre

Santa photos at Brassall Shopping Centre

Get your photo with Santa Claus at Brassall Shopping Centre.

WHEN: 10am to 2pm daily from Monday December 4 to 24

WHERE: Brassall Shopping Centre

Help find Santa at Booval Fair shopping centre

Santa is hiding around the centre… can you help find him?

Join in the hunt to help find Santa this Christmas! Every child who completes the hunt will receive a free gift plus entry into the draw to win a $250 Big W gift card.

How to play

1. Download the Booval Fair Rewards App

2. Go to the competitions tab

3. Follow the stickers on the floor in order from one to eight

4. Aim your phone at the round floor sticker

5. Find Santa in all 8 locations to receive a gift

WHEN: Ends December 24

WHERE: Booval Fair Shopping Centre

More information here

Make a glitter photo frame

Create your own glitter photo frame at Brassall Shopping Centre.

WHEN: Monday December 18 to Friday December 22

WHERE: Brassall Shopping Centre

Make your own key tag

Decorate and personalise your very own key tag for your school bag.

WHEN: Monday January 8 to Friday 12 from 10am to 2pm daily

WHERE: Riverlink food court

Reptile show

Face your fears at the daily reptile show at Riverlink.

WHEN: Monday January 15 to Friday 19 from 9am to 4pm daily

WHERE: At the Gasometer are outside of BCF at Riverlink

View the Somerset Christmas Lights Trail

Somerset residents can enjoy various Christmas Light displays across the region with this Christmas Lights Trail list.

The list has been created from entrants into Somerset Regional Council's inaugural Christmas Lights Competition.

Council received 43 entries into the competition, across seven categories.

WHEN: Participants have been encouraged to have their lights on nightly (weather permitting) until January 1.

WHERE: View the Christmas Lights Trail at www.somerset.qld.gov.au.

Summery holiday reading challenges

Ipswich Libraries is hosting two reading competitions this summer. Read six books to enter the adults' Holiday Reading Challenge or join the Summer Reading Club for school students. Both competitions have great prizes up for grabs.

WHEN: Until January 31 for students and February 2 for adults

WHERE: Anywhere and everywhere

Summer days at the museum

Make tracks to The Workshops Rail Museum and discover mammals large and tall, insects big and small, steam trains, diesel locomotives and more.

WHEN: Until January 21

WHERE: The Workshops Rail Museum, North Street, North Ipswich

Get up close and personal with native wildlife

The Ipswich Nature Centre has extended its trading hours these school holidays.

WHEN: 9.30am to 4pm until school goes back.

WHERE: Queens Park

December 19

Design and print your own Christmas cards and gift wrap and try your hand at furoshiki (fabric wrap) for free. Register online here.

WHEN: Tuesday December 19, 2pm to 3pm

WHERE: Redbank Plains Library, Moreton Avenue, Redbank Plains

Riverview Community Centre hosts this free annual Christmas celebration featuring lunch, water slides and a meet and greet with Santa.

WHEN: Tuesday December 19, 10am to 1pm

WHERE: Riverview Community Centre, 138 Old Logan Road, Riverview

December 20

Escape the heat, test your skills and challenge your friends as giant board games, lawn games and Nerf battles take over the library. Book your free spot here.

WHEN: Wednesday December 20, 1.30pm to 3.30pm

WHERE: Redbank Plains Library, Moreton Avenue, Redbank Plains

Share rhymes, stories, songs and movement to support your active toddler's emerging language and social skills for free.

WHEN: Wednesday December 20, 9.30am to 10am

WHERE: Bookface, Orion Springfield Central, 1 Main Street

December 21

Enjoy free classic kids' cartoons on the big screen and soak up some summer sunshine with the little ones.

WHEN: Thursday December 21, 9am

WHERE: Robelle Domain, 155 Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central

COST: Free

December 31

New Year's Eve at North Ipswich Reserve

Celebrate New Year's Eve in style with free children's rides, roving entertainment, food stalls, live music and fireworks.

Join in the fun as the main stage erupts into a fantastic, larger-than-life, action-packed, evening featuring Smurfette's Journey Stage Show, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Larrikin Puppets, and Stuntman Jim.

WHEN: Sunday, December 31, 5pm to 9.30pm

WHERE: North Ipswich Reserve

January 20 - 21

Somerset Regional Art Gallery is hosting a Learn How Not to Draw workshop with artist Michael Pospischil.

The two-day workshop costs $50 per day. Bookings are essential.

Bookings can be made by phone at (07) 4666 6125 or email umgawa52@gmail.com by January 10. Contact the gallery on 5423 1036.

WHEN: Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21 from 10am to 4pm.

WHERE: Somerset Regional Art Gallery - The Condensery in Toogoolawah

January 26

Somerset Regional Council will recognise its outstanding citizens at an Australia Day Awards ceremony on Friday, 26 January 2018.

Council will recognise all residents nominated for each of the award categories as well as announce the winners including Citizen of the Year.

Bookings are not required.

WHEN: January 26 from 9am

WHERE: Somerset Civic Centre in Esk.