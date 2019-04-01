Ipswich school full to the brim confident of a solution

IPSWICH State High School believe they will be well set up to deal with future growth, even with the school already full to the brim.

The school had a 12.5 per cent increase in enrolment this year to take their total numbers to 1781, with that set to jump to 1900 next year.

Principal Simon Riley said discussions were ongoing with the Department of Education for several more classroom spaces needed to house students for the 2020 school year.

At the moment, there is just about enough space to fit in every enrolled student.

A new state-of-the-art performing arts facility that will officially open in term two has given the school some breathing room, as has the four new classrooms opened this year as a part of an expansion of its special education program.

"We have had growth and a lot of that growth has been catered for," he said.

"The rest of it will be catered for over time, I've got no doubt about that.

"At the moment we have a master plan being drafted and continuing discussions are ongoing regarding a new classroom block (constructed) before 2020.

"It will be eight learning spaces minimum and that would also allow us to re-purpose existing classrooms.

"We're not as well (set up for next year) as I think we could be. But it's better than it might have been."

He said Ipswich State High was not the only local school to be in the same situation.

"It's been squeezy (this year). Seriously squeezy. Once you get them into the classroom it's ok, we've got just enough buildings," he said.

"But you really notice it at break times. We're a fairly cramped school. We don't have a lot of space between classrooms and buildings. We need to create more usable space and maximise all of the amenities as well.

"(ISHS's growth) is because of the position of this school in the north side of Ipswich.

"There are no plans for another (school in north Ipswich) as far as I'm aware."

A state primary school and a state high school will open next year in Ripley Valley to accommodate for growth in the south of the city.

This year will see the 'half-cohort' of students graduate, which means Queensland high schools in 2020 will boast a full complement across all six year levels for the first time.

"I'm going to have an extra 120 kids (next year) without having done anything special," Mr Riley said.

"(The department's response) is proactive rather than reactive for a change. They are looking to the future."