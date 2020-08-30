Ipswich school closes after student tests positive

A STUDENT who attends an Ipswich private school has tested positive for COVID-19.

Queensland recorded four new cases overnight, including one connected to Staines Memorial College in Redbank Plains.

The other three are all from the same Forest Lake household.

They live in the home with two other confirmed cases.

All four new cases on Sunday are known contacts of existing cases linked to the Queensland Corrective Services Academy.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young confirmed the student from Collingwood Park attends Staines Memorial College.

LOCAL NEWS: Private school gets $2 million in funding from government

“(The student was) in close contact with a known case but not in a household,” she said.

“This was at a gathering that this person was at.

“We do know they attend the Staines Memorial College.

“They attend that school and that school has already alerted other students and families about that case and indeed it’s associated with a church so people were told not to attend.

“There will be more work done today.”

Dr Young said the Christian co-ed school will remain closed until every base is covered.

Parents and staff were alerted by the school just after midnight on Sunday morning, asking them to avoid going to church.

“That school, of course, will go through the usual cleaning, there will be contact tracing occurring and until that can all be finalised that school will be closed,” she said.

“They’ve already started all that work and we’ll see how far they get through today as to whether it’s able to open tomorrow or not.

“That school has a very good system in place and they’ve already contacted all of the families.

READ MORE: How local businesses will benefit as Ipswich is mapped again

“If we can work through when that student was infectious and at the school and where they went in the school and who they had contact with, we might not need to close down the entire school.”

Dr Young said one link had been identified between the cases at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and those at the Queensland Corrective Services Academy.

“We’re going to expect to see more cases like this where people have been known contacts,” she said.

“We haven’t worked out the other cases at the academy (and) where they’ve contracted their infection.

“We do know just with that one case alone there are a lot of links between the people who work at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre and the people who’ve been attending the academy.

“There’s a lot of social links. There’s a lot of professional links.

“We don’t have unknown transmission happening in our community in Queensland today but we have to be alert to that.”

For information on local testing clinics, visit here.

For information on contact tracing alerts, visit here.

For more stories by Lachlan McIvor visit here.