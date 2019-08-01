Ipswich says 'nice knowing ya Toowoomba' as toll revealed

POLL OF TOLL: A toll point and signs for toll payment provider Linkt under construction on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

POLL OF TOLL: A toll point and signs for toll payment provider Linkt under construction on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing. Kevin Farmer

QUEENSLAND Transport Minister Mark Bailey has revealed what it will cost motorists to drive on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

Bailey said trucks would pay $22.85, light commercial vehicles $5.70, cars $2.30 and motorbikes $1.15.

The toll will come into effect three months after the crossing's September 8 opening, with the first three months toll free.

"The opening of the $1.6 billion Toowoomba Second Range Crossing in September will mark the culmination of the dedication and hard work of many people across decades to see this road built," Mr Bailey said.

However the toll prices haven't gone down well with Ipswich readers of Queensland Times, with many saying they'll avoid the new route.

Most of the comments on Facebook were negative too.

"I will use the old road," Ken Dyer wrote, with Dan Kelly adding: "I'll just go a longer way and support other businesses neglected."

Sherie Jason Bryant said it was "a rip off just to drive up a mountain", a view echoed by Bev Hauritz: "Tamborine is free to drive up."

"It disgusts me that we continue pay to use premium roads, tunnels and bridges in this country," added Anthony Caldow.

And Reginald John wondered: "Is the toll money going to the Commonwealth purse, or to Etoll or some other foreign privately owed company? Who then use our Govt for debt collection. I remember the Logan Motorway being built, we were told the toll was only till we paid back the cost. Now we don't even own it."

One of the few postive comments came from Joy Emerson: "Well this is good for the trucks that haul cows, absolutely terrible when a truck gets out of control coming down from Toowoomba Range, and cattle killed. This hopefully will be a lot safer."

But it was Cam Jay who summed up the mood best: "Nice knowing ya Toowoomba. Hello Warwick!"