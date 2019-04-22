Ipswich RSL braces for large Anzac crowds

THE IPSWICH RSL Sub Branch will not wilt under the "influx" of people expected at this year's dawn service, instead opening their arms to all those who wish to pay their respects.

They are expecting anywhere between 500 and 1000 extra people to attend the Ipswich Soldiers Memorial Hall on April 25 after the service held at RAAF Base Amberley was cancelled due to security reasons.

President Rob Wadley said the dawn service was always very well attended but they would make it work with the extra numbers.

"They'll fit," he said.

"It just means we will have a strong police presence to control the roads. We'll make it fit."

He said veterans appreciated everyone who chose to attend on the day and lining up to reflect surrounded by a packed house outside the Ipswich Soldiers Memorial Hall was always special.

"If they're there I'm happy whether they have a connection to military or not," Mr Wadley said.

"They're there because they want to be there.

"It's just remembrance of the sacrifice veterans have made. The term Anzac starts with Gallipoli but we think back further. It's the sacrifice Australians have made in protection of their own country.

"It's about mateship, getting together and being strong. It's not glorifying war. It's supporting your mates."

The sub branch has been busy researching Ipswich-born World War One soldiers in the lead-up to Anzac Day and they will be in focus on the day.

Their service number and picture will be projected on to the building opposite the hall.

The dawn service held at 4.27am will be followed by a wreath laying service at 8.20 and the main parade steps off from 10.45am.

The parade will be led by 100-year-old Ralph Edwards and several other veterans in their 90s.

"We're coming to the end of our World War Two veterans," sub branch secretary Debbie Wadwell said.

If you wish to lay a wreath at the wreath laying service, or for any other information, phone the Ipswich RSL Sub Branch on 3281 4159.

Anzac Day April 25

Dawn Service - Ipswich Soldiers Memorial Hall, 63 Nicholas St, Arrive by 4.15am, service commences at 4.27am. Followed by gunfire breakfast

Wreath laying service - 8.20am form up for march from South St to memorial hall. Service at 8.30am at memorial hall.

Main parade - 10.15 am form up Brisbane/Ellenborough St, Ipswich. 10.45am step off, march to North Ipswich Reserve Oval. Registration to march is via Ipswich City Council website. If you require transport for the march please contact Ipswich RSL Sub Branch - 3281 4159.

Other dawn services:

Brassall - Ipswich Adventist School, 56 Hunter St - 4.27am

Bundamba - Honour Stone, Bundamba Memorial Park, Brisbane Rd - 4.27am

Ebbw Vale - Honur Stone, Cnr Brisbane Rd and Jordan St - 4.15am

Goodna - Honour Stone, Cnr Queen and Church Sts - 4.27am

Grandchester - Bigges Camp Park, Gordon Rd - 6am

Redbank - Honour Stone, Redbank Memorial Reserve, Bridge St - 4.27am

Redbank Plains - The Cenotaph, Redbank Plains Library Grounds - 4.27am

Rosewood - Rosewood Memorial Hall, ANZAC Park, Mill St - 4.27am

Springfield Central - ADF memorial, The Circle, Robelle Domain Springfield Central, Southern Cross Circuit - 5.45am