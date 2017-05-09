24°
Ipswich Rotary takes to air as part of military exercise

Joel Gould
| 9th May 2017 10:00 AM
READY: RAAF Air Commodore Ken Robinson, Base Commander, with Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale ahead of the takeoff in a KC-30 tanker.
READY: RAAF Air Commodore Ken Robinson, Base Commander, with Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale ahead of the takeoff in a KC-30 tanker.

A GROUP of upwards of 50 Ipswich City Rotarians and other invited stakeholders will be part of a military exercise taking off from RAAF Base Amberley today.

Ipswich City Rotary club president Paul Pisasale is among the group which will be part of a refuelling exercise.

"We are going up in a RAAF KC-30 tanker, a big refuelling unit,” Cr Pisasale said.

"They also carry troops, so we will be acting like the troops today.

"We also will be getting our military instructions about where we have to catch up with a Super Hornet to refuel it.

"So it is a full military exercise.”

Cr Pisasale said relationships between RAAF Base Amberley and Ipswich would be strengthened.

"This is all about improving the relationships between RAAF Base Amberley and the city of Ipswich and business community,” he said.

"The Ipswich City Rotary Club has invited key stakeholders from around the region to take part.”

As he prepared for take-off Cr Pisasale admitted to some nerves.

"I am a bit nervous, but it is amazing to see the skill of the defence force and the preparation that goes into this,” he said.

"We are in good hands.”

