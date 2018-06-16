Ipswich road where a speeder is nabbed every 69 seconds

GOTCHA: Queensland Police movable cameras have caught thousands of speeders on our roads.

GOTCHA: Queensland Police movable cameras have caught thousands of speeders on our roads.

A SPEEDING motorist was caught every 69 seconds at the worst speeding hotspot in Ipswich.

A movable police speed camera operated on Kruger Pde in Redbank for about six hours during 2017 and issued 317 speeding tickets.

Those tickets cost drivers at least $53,256 in fines. As previously revealed in the QT, the city's drivers paid $6.1 million in speeding fines in 2017.

Police documents obtained through a Right to Information request revealed the city's high-speed hotspots.

A movable speed camera on the Warrego Highway at Brassall ran for about 50 hours during which it dished out 2481 tickets, one ticket one minute and 15 seconds. That camera alone issued at least $416,808 in fines.

The police documents also revealed Ipswich's worst hoon was nabbed at more than 80km/h over the speed limit. The driver was caught driving at 182km/h in a 100 zone, the highest speed recorded in the Ipswich area in 2017.

In Fernvale a speed camera operated on the Brisbane Valley Highway for four hours and nabbed 158 speeding drivers, one every minute and a half.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said many drivers went into "autopilot”, especially on streets they knew well.

"Often when people are on the roads they drive every day, they go into autopilot mode. They think 'I know these roads' and don't switch on. That's a form of driver distraction which is one of the fatal five,” she said.

"On suburban roads there are so many other road users. You have to deal not only with other cars, but pedestrians, cyclists, children. That just adds complexity to driving.

"When you speed you give yourself and your car less time to react to anything unexpected.”

Regional road policing boss Inspector Peter Flanders said every traffic cop will have "two or three” serious high-speed crashes they have responded to that will stick with them forever.

"To be honest, my first reaction at every major crash I attend is anger,” he said.

"It's just such a pointless waste. I have never been to a crash that needed to happen. You just think that this person did not need to die.” -NewsRegional