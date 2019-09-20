Ipswich rivals join forces to thrive at state titles

The Ipswich open women's softball team that impressed at the recent state titles.

David Harper

SOFTBALL: The Ipswich open women's team displayed determination, professionalism and good sportsmanship achieving their incredible result at the recent state titles.

Rivals during the regular Ipswich club season, the players and coaches came together to represent their city as friends and a unified team at the One Mile diamonds.

Despite a five-month training regime that provided some gruelling fitness work, the players finished the tournament appreciative of what the coaches demanded.

In past years, the Ipswich players were winless at state level.

This year ,with the round robin games completed, the women finished in fourth place.

That great effort earnt Ipswich a chance to play for the Presidents Cup.

Unbeknown to the coaches and the players, Ipswich had won the Presidents Cup before a ball was pitched.

That's because Ipswich's opponents - the Australian Defence Force team - were ineligible to take out the cup due to the rules - the tournament being a state, rather than national, competition.

After a hard fought battle, the ADF side defeated the Ipswich women 10-8 in a gruelling encounter.

When the Ipswich women were told about the predicament, they agreed to hand the medals to the A.D.F as a gesture of good sportsmanship.

Round robin results: Game 1 - Ipswich def A.D.F (Australian Defence Force) 13-3.

Game 2: Ipswich lost 6-2 to Logan City.

Game 3: Ipswich def Rockhampton 7-6.

Game 4: Ipswich def Mackay 17-11.

Game 5: Ipswich lost 10-0 to Toowoomba.

Game 6: Ipswich lost 8-1 to Wynnum.

Game 7: Ipswich lost to Toowoomba 6-5.

Presidents cup final: Ipswich lost 10-8 to A.D.F.