Ipswich retirees live it up

DEVELOPED: The first Aveo building at Springfield includes 38 independent-living units.

DEVELOPED: The first Aveo building at Springfield includes 38 independent-living units. Contributed

BUILDING at Australia's largest retirement community will be finished within months as plans for a third expansion are lodged.

Aveo Springfield is charging towards finishing two new buildings in June

Combined, the new buildings will add 86 living options.

The first building comprises 38 independent-living units while the second building includes 48 assisted-living units.

Once the new buildings are finished, residents will have access to GPs and other health professionals including a physiotherapist, 20m heated therapy pool and dining room.

Building will begin this year on the first stage of a new 70-bed aged care facility.

Division 9 Councillor Sheila Ireland said Aveo diversified the community.

"If they're going to retire they may as well retire in luxury," she said.

"Their children are not far away and they can come and visit because it's close to schools.

"It's going to end up being its own sort of hub."

Cr Ireland said having the nation's largest assisted-living community would be a feather in its cap.

"It's the first retirement village that's around and it's close to the hospital and close to the medical suites," she said.

"If those grandparents want to have their family come and stay, the Quest apartments are going to open up soon so the infrastructure is all there."

An application for works on stage three of Aveo Springfield has been lodged with the Ipswich City Council.

The retirement community will have more than 2500 living spaces once finished.