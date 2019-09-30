Ipswich retiree hits the jackpot with $1.5 million Keno win

An Ipswich retiree is now a millionaire after winning more than $1.5 million after playing Keno at CSI Ipswich.

AN IPSWICH retiree is now planning on buying a new house and spoiling his grandchildren after winning more than $1.5 million from a game of Keno at CSI Club Services Ipswich over the weekend.

The lucky winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said his new millionaire status hasn't sunk in yet.

Sharing his excitement with a Keno official yesterday afternoon, the winner said he never thought this could happen to him.

"My wife and I were having lunch at the RSL but had no idea we'd won," he said.

"We were just sitting there completely oblivious."

When asked how he planned to enjoy his windfall, the loving grandfather thought of his family first.

"I'll certainly be sharing it with the family," he said.

"My grandchildren are going to be very pleased.

"And my wife and I have been thinking of buying a new house so I'd say we will do that now."

CSI Club Services Ipswich general manager Natalia Onoprichuk, on behalf of the club and its management company HCS Management, said the venue was no stranger to huge jackpot wins.

"At the beginning of the year one of our patrons had a $2.6 million 10 Spot win," she said.

"We can't believe one of our other local patrons has won big again so soon.

"Congratulations to him! We're sure he will really enjoy his prize."

In the 12 months to 30 June 2019, Keno players across the eastern states of mainland Australia celebrated more than 64 million wins collectively worth more than $853 million.

During this time, Keno crowned 17 millionaires and multi-millionaires who collectively took home more than $47.2 million.Seven of these major winners were Queenslanders, including a Mackay tradie who scored a Keno Mega Millions 10 Spot prize worth $5,167,445.

Queenslanders enjoyed more than 25.35 million Keno wins totalling more than $312.79 million at pubs and clubs across the state in the 12 months to 30 June 2019.