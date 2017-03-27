Ipswich restaurant voted most popular up for sale

THE restaurant voted Ipswich's favourite in 2016 has been listed for sale.

Tomato Brothers on Limestone St could be yours for just $195,000.

The restaurant has space for 85 people and has changed hands at least four times since 1988, according to RP Data sales records.

This month a new listing appeared, offering the long-running family business for sale under a lease back arrangement.

Real estate agent Cheryl Kermond - who also sold Tomato Brothers years ago - said the current husband and wife owners, the Rush family, were ready to move on.

"It's a unique and successful business," Ms Kermond said.

"It was a good business when I sold it the first time around and it's still a good business today.

"This is a good opportunity for anyone looking to take on a small business that's focused on families.

"It's a family run business now and it's a family destination."

In August the QT ran its City Pride campaign and readers voted Tomato Brothers the city's best, beating out other popular spots including the Yamanto Tavern, Boss Hoggs, Dragon Garden, Heisenberg Haus, Char'd and Roadhouse Bar and Grill.

Atarah Rush is part of the family that has owned the restaurant for about five years and, at the time, said the online poll result showed Ipswich appreciated the pizzas.

RARE OPPORTUNITY: Jeff and Tamara Rush from Tomato Brothers - up for sale - say the secret to their business success is fresh quality produce and old fashioned techniques. (File photo) Rob Williams

"Ours are bigger and we don't drench them in cheese and fatty bacon, we like to offer a quality product, plus people love a Woodfired pizza," Atarah said, in August.

"All our doughs are made fresh here on the premises too," Atarah said.

"Being a family business means a lot to us, as we are a small business but proud to have a loyal customer base."

Business is booming in Ipswich with new owners throwing open the doors on new restaurants, takeaways and retail businesses every week.

Ms Kermond, who specialises in commercial property, said the expansion in small business reflects the city's overall growth.

"People are looking for more options in business," she said.

"They can see the city growing rapidly and are looking for ways to be a part of that growth."