Ipswich urged to make switch to nbn to avoid disruptions

IPSWICH residents and businesses still using copper services are being urged to connect to the nbn fibre network to avoid disconnection of their fixed services.

The retirement of copper services in parts of Ipswich will begin at the end of the week.

Telstra regional area manager May Boisen said customers who have yet to switch to the nbn need to act now to avoid disruptions to their landline and broadband services.

"In line with the government's nbn policy, traditional copper-based phone, data and internet services will start to be switched off in parts of Ipswich from Friday January 17," she said.

Ms Boisen said there is a misconception among some in the community that the disconnection of copper services will not affect landline telephone services.

"Some households who are yet to move across to the nbn currently only have a landline phone," she said.

"We're concerned some still believe that voice services aren't affected by the nbn.

"We are encouraging community members to check in on loved ones and elderly neighbours to make sure they are fully prepared for the impending disconnection.

"We also believe many of the remaining premises yet to make the switch are local businesses.

"Transferring services onto the nbn can take some time and co-ordination. We know how important a working phone, data and internet connection is to a business so we're strongly urging remaining businesses to act today."

What Telstra is telling residents and businesses they need to do if they are yet to move to the nbn:

1. Consider their fixed phone and broadband needs, so they can select an appropriate nbn plan and provider.

2. Once they've selected a plan, place an nbn order. If they've selected a Telstra plan, they can visit their local Telstra store or Telstra Business Centre or call 1-800-T-FIBRE (personal customers) or 1800 659 616 (business customers).

3. Customers using a medical alarm or alert (or their family member, carer or friend on their behalf) should also record their medical alarm on the NBN Co's Medical Alarm Register by calling 1800 227 300 or completing the online form at www.nbnco.com.au/medicalregister.

As a precaution, Telstra landline customers who are yet to place an order to move to the nbn will continue to be able to make outgoing calls only to E000 and Telstra customer service numbers for a limited period of time following their disconnection date.