Ipswich residents told stay home or wear mask

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said the lockdown would be short and sharp, hopefully helping to avoid a much longer lockdown.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said the lockdown would be short and sharp, hopefully helping to avoid a much longer lockdown.

MASKS will be mandatory for anyone leaving home across Ipswich as well as greater Brisbane and Logan as part of a three-day lockdown announced this morning.

New restrictions will come into effect at 6pm tonight after a new high-risk variant of COVID-19 was found to have been contracted in Queensland.

Ipswich City Council Mayor Teresa Harding told the Queensland Times the lockdown would be short and sharp, hopefully helping to avoid a much longer lockdown.

“The council’s role in this will obviously be to help get the information out to residents,” Ms Harding said.

“The council’s public facilities will be closed for the duration of the lockdown. Fortunately it is over a weekend.

“We haven’t had community transmission in Ipswich yet so let’s hope it stays that way.”

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said in a press conference on Friday morning that everyone in the Ipswich, Brisbane, Moreton Bay, Redlands and Logan areas stay home or wear a mask.

“I am asking everyone, when you walk out your door, to put a mask on,” Dr Young said.

“Stay home unless you have to go to work, buy essentials, access healthcare, exercise. Stay local and protect your family and yourselves as we don’t want this to spread. If you don’t need to, don’t go and visit your elderly grandmother.”

A cleaner at a Quarantine Hotel in Brisbane tested positive to an extremely contagious UK strain of the virus yesterday afternoon.

The strain is 70 per cent more infectious than other variants.

It follows the closure of high risk venues to visitors including aged care facilities, hospitals and disability services last night.

Almost 13,000 tests were conducted yesterday in Queensland.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.