Ipswich's terrifying bowel cancer figures.
Health

Ipswich residents more likely to get bowel cancer

Carly Morrissey
by
18th Jan 2019 11:52 AM
IF YOU live in Ipswich you're more likely to get bowel cancer, figures reveal.

On average, 60 people per 100,000 Australians contract bowel cancer the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's cancer database shows.

But if you live in inner Ipswich it's 70 people per 100,000 making you more likely to contract bowel cancer if you live in the city.

Queensland's bowel cancer hotspots revealed

In the Ipswich Hinterland the figure is 66 per 100,000 and Springfield and Redbank are 67 per 100,000.

But just down the road at Rocklea you're less likely at 48 per 100,000.

While Residents in Jimboomba (80), Darling Downs (75) and Burnett (74) are 30 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with the deadly disease.

The figures have prompted a Federal Government advertising campaign worth $10 million, the largest national to target a single cancer.

It has been revealed that more than half of Aussies sent free bowel cancer testing kits threw them out, and if participation raised from 41 per cent to 60 per cent it would save 83,000 lives by 2040.

Currently bowel cancer is the third most common cancer in Australia, with 17,000 diagnosed each year and the most common cause of cancer-related death.

Bowel cancer test kits will be sent to Aussies aged 50 to 74 before the end of the year.

Ipswich Queensland Times

