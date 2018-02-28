Menu
$114 payment offer for Ipswich residents

28th Feb 2018 4:55 AM

IPSWICH residents impacted by power outages during recent wild weather may be eligible for a payment of $114.

The payment applies to those who experienced an outage as a result of Energex work or failure to restore power.

Energex has advised due to the high volume of customers impacted by this week's storm events, the turnaround time for these payments to be processed and sent could take up to six weeks.

State Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden has encouraged affected people from the recent power outages over the last week to contact Energex.

For more information, visit energex.com.au

