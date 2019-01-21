Menu
Opposition leader Bill Shorten
Opinion

Ipswich residents in the box seat to avoid election noise

Hayden Johnson
by
21st Jan 2019 9:06 AM

FOR political junkies this year's federal election is expected to be the climax of three years of undermining, scandals and knifings.

For the rest of the community, it will be a period of utter nonsense and white noise.

It's a time where ads run rampant, robo-calls and junk mail spreads like wildfire.

Spare a thought for voters in the electorate of Dickson, where Labor and GetUp! will throw the kitchen sink at unseating Peter Dutton; or those in Warringah, where a similar campaign against the former Prime Minister Tony Abbott will occur.

Ipswich residents with no interest in who leads the nation will be among the luckiest in this big and brown land.

Because we're not a marginal seat, political parties won't carpet bomb the region with material.

LNP and One Nation candidates have not been announced, giving Labor's Shayne Neumann fresh air for a while longer.

Mr Neumann won't take the election for granted, but he won't have to campaign as hard as others for another three years in Canberra.

Bill Shorten's Bill Bus didn't travel up the Ipswich Motorway last week for his nine-day Queensland campaign.

We'll be lucky to see anyone notable up here; sad.

campaigning federal election 2019 federal government opinion shayne neumann
Ipswich Queensland Times

