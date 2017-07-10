Ipswich residents hit with increased dump fees

FEES UP: The cost to dump at Riverview has increased but the fee is still half the true cost to the council to dispose of rubbish.

ANYONE who took the chance to make a dump trip on the last weekend of school holidays may have gotten a rude surprise.

Ratepayers have been slugged with another increase on dump fees.

A visit to the Riverview Recycling and Refuse Centre will now cost $12, a 30% increase since 2015.

The latest increase took effect on July 1 and follows on from last year's rise from $8 to $10 for Ipswich residents.

The $12 dump fee applies to the Rosewood Recycling and Refuse Centre too.

But, it might surprise residents to know even with the increased rate, the fee only covers about half the true disposal costs.

Ipswich City Council Waste Management spokesperson Councillor David Morrison said to dispose of an average trailer load, the cost to the council is about $23.

"The council has to abide by strict environmental laws when it comes to disposing of waste," Cr Morrison said.

"The $12 charge for a normal trailer of rubbish is still heavily subsidised."

The dump fee isn't the only waste related charge that went up this year.

When the council handed down its budget, it also increased the weekly garbage service fee by $10, on top of the same increase last year.

Since the 2014-2015 financial year, the weekly garbage service fee has gone from $316 to $346.

Dump fees

2015/2016: $8

2016/2017: $10

2017/2018: $12

Weekly garbage service

2014/2015: $316

2015/2015: $326

2016/2017: $336

2017/2018: $346