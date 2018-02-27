Ipswich owes highest SPER debt in state

IPSWICH residents have again topped the state for the largest amount of unpaid fines and the figure is going up, not down.

The latest SPER debt figures show Ipswich residents across the city's inner suburbs out to Springfield owe $43.126 million.

This time last year, that number was just over $40 million.

The $43.126 million combined debt from the 4305 postcode and the 4300 postcode covering Goodna, Camira and Springfield is owed by just 17,387 people.

On average, that's about $2500 owed by each debtor and 9.2 fines a person.

The state's outstanding SPER debt is $1.2 billion, a Queensland Audit Office report revealed.

Lagging times between when a fine is issued and when is referred to SPER, along with police and government departments' failure to pursue payment have been outlined as driving the mounting debt.

The total value of Queensland's unpaid fines has increased since 2012-2013 by 54 per cent.

In the six years between 2011-12 and 2016-17, Queensland Police and the Department of Main Roads collected payment for less than half the infringements they issued.

As the SPER debt continues to grow, those recovery rates have shown no improvement.

Since 2012-13, the total value of Queensland's unpaid fines debt, including fees, increased by 54 per cent, up from about $775 million.

The audit office report addressed the issue of long-standing unpaid debts saying SPER had mechanisms to write off debts, where applicable, and should continue to do so.

"In many cases, pursuing old debts and those that lack sufficient information is uneconomical to the state," the report said.

The report also revealed that - as at June 2017 - 1.5 million people were on payment plans and 4.2 million fines were unpaid.

Agencies including the Queensland Police and the Department of Transport do not consider proactively following up fines to be their responsibility, the report's author concluded.

So, they do not issue reminder notices unless the alleged offender has registered with DTMR to receive electronic notifications," the report says.

"DTMR holds on to the fines (it, QPS and the Traffic Camera Office issue) for much longer than it needs to before referring them to SPER for collection."

It could take more than 109 days before the fines were referred to SPER.

"There is no value in holding fines longer than necessary if the entities are not actively following up the fines to collect payment," the report says.

"It is therefore not surprising that QPS, the Traffic Camera Office and DTMR have not improved their effectiveness in collecting payment for unpaid fines over the six years we examined.

"Between 2011-12 and 2016-17, QPS and DTMR collected payment for less than half the infringements they issued, and these rates showed no improvement."

The report has prompted calls from the LNP Opposition for the Labor State Government to do more to recoup the cash.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said the State Government had "dropped the ball" on debt recovery.

"People who think they can get away with not paying the fines they owe shouldn't just get a slap on the wrist.

"These fines were issued for doing the wrong thing and this money is owed to taxpayers.

"What's Annastacia Palaszczuk's plan for dealing with her billion-dollar problem?

"The Auditor-General has made a number of recommendations, but does this do-nothing government intend on taking that advice?"

The auditor's report included a reference to imprisonment as an enforcement option for those who continually fail to pay off fines.

The recommendations included; developing a plan to improve the debt collection process, analysing the payment and write off rates of different fine types to improve debt recovery and write off rates, conduct further analysis and collaborate to develop options for those who do not pay their debts, and to allow Magistrates access to offenders' debt history and capacity to pay a fine.