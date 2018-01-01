Ipswich families chucked out 108,000 tonnes of junk

MORE WASTE: About 108,000 tonnes of rubbish was collected.

IN THE past financial year, Ipswich Waste Services collected more than 108,000 tonnes of waste material through the domestic kerbside collection services and public Recycling and Refuse Centres.

Over one-third of this material was diverted from landfill for recycling or composting.

It represents an 8000-kilogram increase on the 2015-2016 financial year.

The number of waste services within Ipswich grew from 71,667 in 2016 to 74,807 this year.

The number of household green waste services grew from 12,865 last year to 14,452 in 2017.

A Household Chemical and Gas Bottle Collection Day was held at the Riverview Recycling and Refuse Centre in July of this year to provide a safe disposal option.

The council worked with the Queensland Explosives Inspectorate to offer residents an opportunity to dispose of fireworks, ammunition and boat flares.

On collection day, 1.1 tonnes of household chemicals were received, 1.6 tonnes of gas bottles and fire extinguishers, 43 marine flares and 6 kilograms of surrendered ammunition were lodged.