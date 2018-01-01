Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ipswich families chucked out 108,000 tonnes of junk

MORE WASTE: About 108,000 tonnes of rubbish was collected.
MORE WASTE: About 108,000 tonnes of rubbish was collected. Rob Williams
Hayden Johnson
by

IN THE past financial year, Ipswich Waste Services collected more than 108,000 tonnes of waste material through the domestic kerbside collection services and public Recycling and Refuse Centres.

Over one-third of this material was diverted from landfill for recycling or composting.

It represents an 8000-kilogram increase on the 2015-2016 financial year.

The number of waste services within Ipswich grew from 71,667 in 2016 to 74,807 this year.

The number of household green waste services grew from 12,865 last year to 14,452 in 2017.

A Household Chemical and Gas Bottle Collection Day was held at the Riverview Recycling and Refuse Centre in July of this year to provide a safe disposal option.

The council worked with the Queensland Explosives Inspectorate to offer residents an opportunity to dispose of fireworks, ammunition and boat flares.

On collection day, 1.1 tonnes of household chemicals were received, 1.6 tonnes of gas bottles and fire extinguishers, 43 marine flares and 6 kilograms of surrendered ammunition were lodged.

Related Items

Topics:  ipswich city council ipswich waste services kerbside collection

Ipswich Queensland Times
Heatwaves and floods: 12 months of weather in Ipswich

Heatwaves and floods: 12 months of weather in Ipswich

Year marked with 40-degree day and cyclonic rainfall, plus what's in store for 2018

Space ports and dictators: Weird, watershed year revealed

Qld Premier Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen with deputy Bill Gunn.

Days of farming dominance were ending, but Cabinet failed to keep up

$106m surplus puts Ipswich in the green

PRUDENT: Deputy Mayor Wayne Wendt said the Ipswich City Council always looked at value for money.

Lower expenditure helped Ipswich City Council double its surplus

Warning as conditions prime for mozzies to take over

BUZZ OFF: Ipswich City Council Vector Management Officer Angelia Douglass at Queens Park ahead of the mosquito season.

Hotter and wetter than average year wonders for mosquitoes

Local Partners