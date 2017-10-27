QLD VOTES: Everything Ipswich residents need to know

IPSWICH residents are preparing to head to the polls for the third time since August.

This time, it's to choose a representative in the State Parliament and depending on where you live, you might be voting in a different electorate than in 2015.

Earlier this year the electoral boundaries changed, so it's worth double checking what your candidate options will be before heading to vote on November 25.

There are five state electorates relevant for those living in the Ipswich area.

They are; Ipswich, Ipswich West, Bundamba, Jordan and Scenic Rim.

If none of those sound familiar, you might be in the Lockyer electorate which now covers Fernvale and Lowood, as well as further west to Gatton and Plainland.

Jordan is a new seat covering Springfield and surrounds (more on that below).

The five electorates take in more than 165,000 voters.

Rules on how to vote will also be different this State Election, so read the instruction carefully (explained below) to ensure your vote counts.

The QT has put together this guide to answer any questions residents may have about the election including where to vote early, if you'll be busy on Saturday, November 25.

Which one is my electorate?

This year the boundaries for the electorates changed.

Check which electorate you are in here on the ECQ website using this online tool.

Simply enter your street address into the field marked 'search by location'.

Key dates

Pre-poll opens: Monday, November 13

Pre-poll closes: Friday, November 24

Election Day: Saturday, November 25

Where to vote early (we will update with booth locations closer to polling day)

ON the day polling booths will be spread out across the different electorates in the usual places such as schools. Remember, you can't vote on election day at the pre-polling centres.

Pre-polling opens on Monday, November 13 and closes on November 24, the day before Election Day.

Prepoll - opens Monday, November 13

If you're planning on voting early, here's where you need to go in each electorate, although you can cast your vote at any of the centres no matter where you are enrolled in Queensland - just ask the ECQ staff how when you arrive.

Note: The WG Hayden Humanities Building serves as the Returning Officer's office for both electorates of Ipswich and Ipswich West.

Ipswich

WG Hayden Humanities Centre, 56 South St, Ipswich

Opening hours:

November 13 to November 17: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

November 20 to November 23: Monday to Thursday, 9am to 5pm

November 24: Friday, 9am to 6pm

Ipswich West

WG Hayden Humanities Centre, 56 South St, Ipswich

Opening hours:

November 13 to November 17: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

November 20 to November 23: Monday to Thursday, 9am to 5pm

November 24: Friday, 9am to 6pm

Bundamba

1/14 Coal St (just off Brisbane Rd near Boettcher's car yard)

Opening hours:

November 13 to November 17: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

November 20 to November 23: Monday to Thursday, 9am to 5pm

November 24: Friday, 9am to 6pm

Jordan

102 Stradbroke St, Heathwood (a bit down the Logan Mwy from Carole Park)

Opening hours:

November 13 to November 17: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

November 20 to November 23: Monday to Thursday, 9am to 5pm

November 24: Friday, 9am to 6pm

Scenic Rim

4 William St, Beaudesert

Opening hours:

November 13 to November 17: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

November 20 to November 23: Monday to Thursday, 9am to 5pm

November 24: Friday, 9am to 6pm

How to vote

In April last year, the Queensland Parliament passed laws changing the way voters must fill out their ballot papers.

Essentially, for your vote to count, there must be a number in every box before you put it in the ballot box.

The previous system (which was also used during the recent Ipswich local government elections) was Optional Preferential Voting, meaning voters had a choice on how many boxes to fill out.

When you head to the polls on November 25, the system will be Full Preferential Voting, meaning all boxes must be filled out.

If you fail to fill out every box on the ballot paper in your preferred order, your vote could be deemed 'informal' and may not be counted.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland explains;

"To make your vote count under the FPV system you must number all candidates in order of your preference. You must:

place a one (1) in the box beside your first preference;

a two (2) in the box beside your second preference;

a three (3) in the box beside your third preference; and

continue numbering until all of the boxes are numbered.

Instructions for completing a formal vote are always on the ballot paper. Please read this information carefully to ensure your vote is counted."

Example ballot paper, Queensland State Election 2017 ECQ

The electorates

Ipswich: 31, 187 voters

Electorate map, Ipswich, Queensland State Election 2017 ECQ

Ipswich West: 33,333

Electorate map, Ipswich West, Queensland State Election 2017 ECQ

Bundamba: 32,791

Electorate map, Bundamba, Queensland State Election 2017 ECQ

Jordan: 32,573

Electorate map, Jordan, Queensland State Election 2017 ECQ

Scenic Rim: 35,567

Electorate map, Scenic Rim, Queensland State Election 2017 ECQ

The candidates (in ballot order)

Note: This story will be constantly updated ahead of polling day, November 25.

Ipswich

1. Malcolm Roberts (Pauline Hanson's One Nation)

Ipswich One Nation candidate Malcolm Roberts David Nielsen

MALCOLM Roberts is a controversial figure in Queensland politics who was last month expelled from the Senate over dual citizenship.

The One Nation man announced almost immediately after the ruling on his citizenship, that he would run for the state seat of Ipswich. Mr Roberts lives in Pullenvale, Brisbane and has not committed to moving to Ipswich, if elected.

He says the major issue for Ipswich residents is the cost of living with alleged corruption in the council also a concern for residents.

RELATED:

>>Malcolm Roberts hits out at 'gutless' attack poster

>>CAMPAIGN TRAIL: 'We'd vote for Pauline again' voters say

Malcolm Roberts to stand in Ipswich: Pauline Hanson has announced fallen Senator will contest her old seat in State election.

2. Andrew Caswell (LNP)

Andrew Caswell is the LNP candidate for the seat of Ipswich Helen Spelitis

ANDREW Caswell is a Logan father-of-three who has put his hand up to represent the LNP in the seat of Ipswich.

Mr Caswell works Tuesday to Saturday repairing self-serve checkouts and, through his work, spends a large amount of time in Ipswich. He said the major issues facing Ipswich residents were the cost of living and job security, along with concern about transparency in the local council.

Mr Caswell believes Ipswich would benefit from a move away from Labor Party representation, despite the area's voter tendency to stick with the party. If elected, Mr Caswell said he would focus on small business and ensuring Ipswich's local economy thrived.

RELATED:

>>LNP reveal candidates for State Election

3. Brett Morrissey (The Greens)

Brett Morrissey is running as The Greens candidate for the seat of Ipswich

BRETT Morrissey was the only candidate in the August 19 Ipswich mayoral by-election to be endorsed by a party.

He will again represent The Greens in the State Election and says there are a range of issues that need to be discussed further in the public arena, including the alleged corruption of some long-term Ipswich City Council identities.

Mr Morrissey said he was motivated to take a tilt at state politics to stand up for the people of Ipswich and to give voters another option.

During the mayoral by-election he secured 6,476 primary votes winning 6.73% of the vote, placing him fourth in the council poll.

RELATED:

>>Second mayoral candidate on ballot for State Election

>>JOBS: Candidate's plan to turn trash into cash, employment

4. Troy Aggett (Independent)

Troy Aggett is running as an independent for the seat of Ipswich Rob Williams

UNTIL last month Troy Aggett was the One Nation candidate for Ipswich but quit over a disagreement with the party over paying $3500 for its candidate printing package.

The Brassall resident represented the One Nation Party at the Federal Election in the seat of Blair. After quitting as the One Nation candidate, Mr Aggett decided to run as an independent.

Mr Aggett owns a business called Brisbane Carpets and during his 2016 Federal election campaign highlighted various issues including more support for mental health and frontline services, domestic violence, road safety, jobs, tourism and health in general.

RELATED:

>>Ipswich One Nation candidate quits after row with party

5. Jennifer Howard - incumbent (ALP)

Ipswich incumbent Jennifer Howard David Nielsen

JENNIFER Howard is going for her second term as the state representative for Ipswich.

She was elected to the parliament in 2015 and a significant part of her platform was reducing youth unemployment which at the time had hit 19.2%. As at September the rate has fallen to 12.4%.

Ms Howard says the reasonably high unemployment rate, people still recovering from the floods, massive population growth and the need for more infrastructure are among the major issues for Ipswich.

This time last year Jennifer Howard became the Assistant Minister for State Assisting the Premier in a cabinet reshuffle.

RELATED:

>>Labor commits to $124 million upgrade at Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich West

1. Jim Madden - incumbent (ALP)

Ipswich West incumbent Jim Madden David Nielsen

** UPDATE TO COME **

2. Brad Trussell (Pauline Hanson's One Nation)

Brad Trussell, One Nation candidate for Ipswich West Inga Williams

** UPDATE TO COME **

3. Keith Muller (The Greens)

Keith Muller, The Greens candidate for Ipswich West

** UPDATE TO COME **

4. Anna O'Neill (LNP)

The LNP have announced their candidate for Ipswich West, Anna O'Neill, 21.

** UPDATE TO COME **

RELATED:

>>LNP reveal candidates for State Election

Bundamba

1. Patrick Ernbert (LNP)

** UPDATE TO COME ** No photo available

2. Shan-Ju Lin (Independent)

Shan-Ju Lin is running as an independent for the seat of Bundamba Contributed

SHAN-Ju Lin is a well-known Ipswich identity and organiser of the annual Ipswich World Harmony Day event.

The Taiwan-born woman has previously faced criticism over her anti-Muslim migration views.

Earlier this year Shan-Ju Lin was dumped by the One Nation Party after making a post on social media regarding a homosexual couple.

Ms Lin, a vocal advocate for the 'No campaign' on same-sex marriage, was swiftly dis-endorsed by the party. Ms Lin is a mother, a teacher, multi-lingual and describes herself as a caring Australian, dedicated to enriching and enhancing communities.

3. Trevor Judd (Independent)

** UPDATE TO COME ** No photo available

4. Michelle Duncan (The Greens)

Mother-of-four Michelle Duncan has announced she will stand for the seat of Bundamba in the State Election, representing The Greens Party.

MICHELLE Duncan is a mother-of-four who says she wants to build a better community.

Housing affordability, electricity prices, corruption and ensuring high quality services in state schools and hospitals are her priorities for the future.

Ms Duncan is not new to politics, In the past, she has worked on several campaigns with The Greens Party.

Ms Duncan chose to stand for the state election to ensure voters had another viable choice, saying that the voters were fed up with the state of politics.

5. Jo-Ann Miller - incumbent (ALP)

Bundamba incumbent Jo-Ann Miller Rob Williams

JO-ANN Miller is a veteran politician and Ipswich local, first elected to parliament in 2000.

She had held the Labor safe-seat of Bundamba with a wide margin.

At the 2015 election Ms Miller secured 20,413 primary votes (61.20%) out of 33,356 with the LNP candidate the closest rival, on 24.60%. Ms Miller has gained widespread media attention for attacks on her own party and has been vocal on the issue of Black Lung disease after an inquiry was launched into its re-emergence.

Ms Miller has also been known as a vocal opponent to alleged corruption within Ipswich City Council. She was sensationally dumped as Police Minister in 2015 following revelations she failed to destroy documents.

6. Patricia Petersen (Independent)

Dr Patricia Petersen is set to run for Mayor of Ipswich at the 2016 local government elections. Photo: Contributed Contributed

STUDENT and university tutor Patricia Petersen has contested numerous elections without success.

Dr Petersen, 53, ran in the recent Ipswich mayoral by-election, among a long list of candidacies in various elections across the state. In 2009 she ran for the state seat of Bundamba as an independent but lost to Jo-Ann Miller.

Dr Petersen has a matter before the courts, accused of threatening Ipswich councillor, and former deputy mayor, Paul Tully. She denies the charge.

For the state election, Dr Petersen will run on a 10 point plan including the hot topic issues of dumping in Ipswich and crime.

If elected, Dr Petersen also plans to push for new legislation which would see online bullies face potential jail sentences.

Jordan

1. Charis Mullen (ALP)

Labor candidate for Jordan Charis Mullen. Rob Williams

** UPDATE TO COME **

2. Michael Pucci (Pauline Hanson's One Nation)

** UPDATE TO COME **

3. Duncan Murray (LNP)

Greenbank resident Dr Duncan Murray has been endorsed by the Liberal National Party as the candidate for the new seat in the yet-to-be announced state election. Helen Spelitis

** UPDATE TO COME **

4. Steve Hodgson (Independent)

Ipswich real estate agent Steve Hodgson has declared he will run for the new state government seat of Jordan. David Nielsen

** UPDATE TO COME **

5. Peter Ervik (Civil Liberties, Consumer Rights, No Tolls)

Peter Ervik is a candidate in Jordan for the Civil Liberties, Consumer Rights, No Tolls party.

6. Phil Cutcliffe (Independent)

Phil Cutcliffe, independent candidate for Jordan

** UPDATE TO COME **

7. Steven Purcell (The Greens)

Steven Purcell is The Greens candidate for Jordan Contributed

** UPDATE TO COME **

Scenic Rim

1. Shannon Girard (The Greens)

The Greens candidate for Scenic Rim, Shannon Girard

** UPDATE TO COME **

2. Carolyn Buchan (ALP)

** UPDATE TO COME ** No photo available

3. Jon Krause - incumbent (LNP)

Incumbent Jon Krause is the LNP candidate for Scenic Rim Contributed

** UPDATE TO COME **

4. Rod Smith (Pauline Hanson's One Nation)

Rod Smith is the One nation candidate for Scenic Rim.

** UPDATE TO COME **