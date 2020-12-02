Ipswich research trio among top 1% in world

Dr Alize Ferrari, Professor John McGrath and Professor Harvey Whiteford are in the top one per cent most influential mental health researchers in the world.

Dr Alize Ferrari, Professor John McGrath and Professor Harvey Whiteford are in the top one per cent most influential mental health researchers in the world.

A TRIO of local mental health researchers have been recognised internationally, when their names were included on a prestigious list.

Dr Alize Ferrari, based at West Moreton, joined two of her Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research colleagues on the Clarivate™ highly cited researchers list for 2020.

QCMHR Director Professor John McGrath and Policy and Epidemiology Group lead Professor Harvey Whiteford have been included on the list for three years consecutively.

The three researchers are among 14 Australians working in psychology and psychiatry to make the list.

The Clarivate list identifies the most respected researchers across 21 science and social science fields, based on how often their work is cited by peers.

Only the top one per cent of researchers are included on the lists.

Professor McGrath was included for his work in discovering the causes of serious mental disorders, while Professor Whiteford was acknowledged for his work in measuring the burden of mental and substance use disorders, and how to improve the health system to efficiently and equitably reduce that burden.

Dr Ferrari made the highly cited list for her work in the field of Indigenous psychiatric

epidemiology and burden of mental disorders.

She previously took out the Thomson Reuters Australian Women in Research citation award in 2016 alongside some of Australia’s most promising young researchers.

Prof McGrath said the trifecta result in the Psychiatry and Psychology field was testament to the quality of research being conducted at West Moreton Health’s QCMHR.

“It is amazing to think we have three of the world’s most highly cited researchers right here in the one institution,” Professor McGrath said.

“This recognition affirms QCMHR’s place as Queensland’s premier mental health research facility.”

Researchers at the QCMHR work across the research spectrum from genetics and neurobiology, in clinical trials, child and youth metal health, and forensic mental health.

They also work to translate their findings to policy to improve outcomes for people with mental illness, their carers, and families.

