Ipswich representatives ascend to Aussie colours

INDOOR HOCKEY: Ipswich’s Zac Profke and Kaleb Christensen have earned selection to the Australian under-18 men’s training squad.

The call-up comes after strong performances for Queensland at the Australian U18 and U21 Men’s National Indoor Hockey Championship earlier this month.

Captaining Qld, Profke led the Maroons 18s to fifth.

Christensen starred for the under-21 as they clinched bronze in a penalty shootout.

Following the tournaments which showcased the future of Australian Indoor Hockey staff have selected a 26-man squad comprising talents from the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia.

Athletes will attend a three-day camp later this year, with shadow players coming in to the fold should others not be available.

“The level of skill on show at the Under 18 Championships across all teams was exciting to see.,” Australian Men’s Indoor Hockey head coach Steve Willer said.

“There were some exceptional performances by players at both ends of the court, keeping the spectators on the edge of their seats.”

‘Player of the Tournament’ Mitchell Pace and ‘Highest Goal Scorer’ Cooper Burns were among the players selected in the squad. Both players find themselves selected in the squad for a second year in a row after attending the National under-18 Training Camp in 2019.

The additional eight players to once again be selected include Steven Collins, Nathan Czinner, Julius Gottstein, Sam James, Dylan Pember, Eamon Smith, Kael Webster and Connaigh Whitaker.

At an intensive training camp in October those selected will be immersed in the Australian style of play and the skills, tactics and knowledge required to represent Australia and excel on the international stage.

“The training camp provides our talented young players the opportunity to be in an intensive training environment, understand the specific skills required to perform, and form strong relationships with other players from across Australia,” Willer said.