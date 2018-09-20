Ipswich renovating homes into castles

WHETHER they are renovating to sell or just to improve value, Queensland home owners are behind a surge in remodelling activity over the past year.

While many are renovating to keep, others are looking to sell and take advantage of the demand for homes that are fresh and ready to occupy.

As at June spending on renovations in Queensland according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics was $1.56 billion, with the Ipswich region alone spending upwards of $60 million.

Local agent Steve Athanates said the Ipswich market was hungry for renovated properties in spring, especially those with period features.

"These homes are incredibly popular with buyers because all of the hard work has been done for you - people want to just unpack and relax,” he said.

Mr Athanates said that many families are time poor or don't have the skills or knowledge to want to renovate themselves.

East Ipswich was the district's most active area for building approvals, with nearly $3.5 million spent across properties like 8 Clifton Street Booval, which has been extensively renovated by a vendor who specialises in 'flipping' period homes.

According to Master builders Queensland deputy CEO Paul Bidwell that figure is set to steadily rise, with renovation activity in the state "very strong.”

Also he said it was essential to get a couple of quotes, to find out if your cost expectations were realistic. "In a very busy market if you don't shop around you are doing yourself a disservice,'' he said.