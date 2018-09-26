Ipswich remembers lost officer

Hundreds of police and mourners gathered for the funeral of police officer Senior Sergeant Troy Salton at Cityhope Church, Flinders View.

THE SUDDEN and tragic loss of former Ipswich Senior Sergeant Troy Salton will be on the minds of the city's police when they march for National Police Remembrance Day this Friday.

Although accidental and not in the line of duty, Snr Sgt Salton's death in February was felt deeply throughout the service and the wider community.

Ipswich police will march from North Ipswich Oval to Browns Park from 9.45am on Friday. At Browns Park, they will join the community to remember fallen colleagues.

This year also marks the 125th anniversary of the unfortunate death of Constable James Sangster, who in 1893 lost his life in a gallant rescue attempt.

Although Constable Sangster could not swim, he decided to try to enter flood waters to save two people trapped in a house. He was washed downstream after clinging for several hours to a sapling.

The sapling broke and the young police officer disappeared beneath the water.

By the next morning the river had fallen several metres and the two left stranded in the house were saved. Ipswich citizens erected a memorial fountain to commemorate Constable Sangster's devotion to duty that still stands on the Downs St side of Browns Park.