Ipswich region's chance to share in community awards

IT'S time to shine a light on outstanding players with nominations open for the 2019 Australia Post One Netball Community Awards.

The awards recognise champions in local communities who develop inclusive netball environments.

In its sixth year, the awards celebrate community champions in clubs and associations across the country who go above and beyond to ensure that everyone, of all backgrounds and abilities, are welcome in netball.

Australia Post representative Andrea Pearman said the awards highlight a positive change under way across Australia that tells the stories of passionate quiet achievers who are creating more inclusive communities through netball.

"Past winners have demonstrated a commitment to creating welcoming environments for existing and new participants including people with disability, regional and remote communities, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, multicultural communities, and socio-economically disadvantaged communities,'' Pearman said.

"With inspirational and empowering stories each year, we will again celebrate unsung heroes who are helping change our local communities through netball.''

Australian Diamonds player and Australia Post One Netball ambassador Caitlin Thwaites said the awards were helping transform communities, with volunteers supporting activities and initiatives that break down barriers.

"This is a positive change that affects the fabric of local communities and it's fantastic to see that first hand when I visit regions across the country,'' Thwaites said.

Netball Australia CEO Marne Fechner said that netball at all levels is making an important contribution to building a more inclusive Australia.

"Netball continues to break down barriers, and we're seeing brilliant programs implemented in communities across the country; programs that ensure our sport provides a safe and welcoming environment for all people regardless of race, religion or gender," she said.

"There are so many inspiring stories of clubs, associations and individuals who make a difference. In sharing their stories, we hope we can motivate other clubs and communities to find their own ways to create inclusiveness.

Nominations are open until Sunday, June 30. One winner from each state and territory will be chosen and announced on August 15.

Each winner will receive prizes worth more than $1000, including an Australia Post Gift Card for the winners' club or association, a netball signed by the 2019 Australian Diamonds team, and a visit from an Australia Post One Netball Ambassador to the club or association.

To nominate for this year's awards, go to onenetball.org.au