Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Rural Fire Service regional manager Superintendent Alan Gillespie (centre), with Mt Forbes Rural Fire Brigade members Jason Gillett (left) and Peter Ackerley.
Queensland Rural Fire Service regional manager Superintendent Alan Gillespie (centre), with Mt Forbes Rural Fire Brigade members Jason Gillett (left) and Peter Ackerley. Andrew Korner
News

Ipswich region one of worst fire 'hotspots' in state

Andrew Korner
by
28th Jun 2019 1:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE IPSWICH region is near the top of the state's bushfire hotspot list, prompting renewed calls from firefighters to get ready for what could be a dangerous fire season.

A record number of bushfires in southeast Queensland in 2018 propelled the West Moreton region to third in the state's major bushfire hotspots list. The list compares the number of bushfires during the 2018 season across all 17 Rural Fire Service commands.

RFS regional manager Alan Gillespie said more than 760 fires took hold across the south-east in 2018, up more than 90 per cent from the previous year.

"This is a stark reminder of the evolving bushfire threat facing parts of south-east Queensland,” Mr Gillespie said.

"Bushfire activity is increasing, the seasons are starting earlier and lasting longer.”

Mr Gillespie said the RFS had identified key areas of concern across the region and was preparing for the worst.

"We are seeing above-average fuel loads and very low soil moisture in areas around Ipswich, Boonah and the West Moreton and Lockyer Valley regions,” he said.

"Residents need to be proactive, and that means mowing the lawn regularly, preventing overgrowth on large properties, removing dry or dead leaf litter and branches and keeping flammable items away from the home.”

Residents should have a bushfire survival plan. Visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

bushfire season ipswich firefighters queensland rural fire service west moreton region
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Government under fire over delays with Inland Rail

    premium_icon Government under fire over delays with Inland Rail

    Politics AFTER recent accusations of dragging their feet on Adani and Brisbane Metro, the State Government has been slammed for delays on another major project.

    Veteran Ipswich business closes its doors without a peep

    premium_icon Veteran Ipswich business closes its doors without a peep

    Business The business was established more than 27 years ago.

    • 28th Jun 2019 12:30 PM
    • 1 GazzaS
    150 jobs within commuting distance

    premium_icon 150 jobs within commuting distance

    Careers The company prides itself on offering employees outstanding training

    • 28th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Man hospitalised after car, vehicle crash overnight

    premium_icon Man hospitalised after car, vehicle crash overnight

    News A man was injured last night after a motorcycle and a car collided.