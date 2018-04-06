Ipswich region hospitals owed $39 million for 900 procedures

THE West Moreton Hospital and Health Service is owed $39 million in backpay from hernia repairs, knee and hip operations and cataract repair operations.

The Commonwealth Government is expected to deliver on a funding agreement to reimburse the state's public hospitals 45% of cost of operations from the 2014/ 15 and 2015/16 financial years as part of a $7 billion funding package Queensland-wide.

Announced this morning, part of the $7 billion package will reimburse the state's hospitals $309.2 million from a previous funding agreement as far back as 2014.

Of that, hospitals in the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service is owed $39 million, which also includes operations done in the 2016/17 financial year.

The debt is equal to 900 medical procedures including 267 hernia repairs, 334 hip or knee operations and 109 lens and cataract repair procedures.

A spokesperson for Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the 2016/ 17 debt was the most significant.

The spokesperson said the funding announcement did not include the 2016/17 period, which was the biggest proportion of the region's $39 million health debt.

"Under the previous agreement, each year builds on the last, so each year we receive more funding to keep up with population and demand growth," the spokesperson said.

"Paying back the money for previous procedures means that the hospital can properly plan for the future years.

"We're hopeful that we will get the 2016/ 17 year soon, so Ipswich residents can be sure it won't affect the number of procedures Ipswich Hospital can perform in the future or increase wait times."

Minister Miles said the funding was 'a big win for Queensland's hospitals'.

"I heard firsthand from our hardworking doctors and nurses everywhere I visited how the unpaid bills were affecting Queensland's hospitals," he said.

Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison wrote to Queensland Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad and Minister Miles last night confirming it would pay $309.2 million of the estimated $1.1 billion owed.

Mr Miles said he asked the Department of Health to undertake an urgent analysis of the figures but an initial assessment was positive.

"This is only a start - but it's a good start," Mr Miles said.

"We're yet to hear whether the Commonwealth will pay what they owe under the heath agreement for 2016-17 and for this financial year."

The balance of the $7 billion funding is included in a new health agreement from 2020.