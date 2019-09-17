Ipswich region has glut of talent in its ranks

IPSWICH Hornets second grade bowler Dylan McAteer will press his claims for a place in the representative club's firsts this season.

Knowing he needs to be playing the highest level of cricket possible to continue his development, the emerging leg spinner will target early wickets and runs in the hope of securing a promotion.

"That's my end goal to try to crack the first grade team,” he said.

"Even if it means I'm getting whacked because they're really good cricketers.

"I'll follow my processes and try to work hard.

"But if they don't pick me, I'm happy to play second grade.”

McAteer said Ipswich had produced players of Test calibre like former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson and had a rich cricketing history.

The Brothers junior since age nine said the game was alive and well in the region, and the Hornets would be extremely competitive across the grades this season, with all teams shaping as contenders, and the firsts appearing to be one of the most talented outfits in years.

"I reckon we have got a really good base,” he said.

"Ipswich is well-known in cricket circles and has produced an Australian captain in Shane Watson.

"We (2nd grade) have got a pretty good team.

"First grade are hard workers. I hope they go really well. They deserve it.”

McAteer said he had chosen leg spin bowling because he was not built for pace and he saw the slower art form as a way he could succeed in the game.

The baggy green aspirant said a supportive culture existed at the Hornets and there was no shortage of mentors willing to share their knowledge and help him on the professional pathway.

"Everyone is looking for a new leg spinner,” he said.

"There are a lot of people over at Hornets that give me tips, even non-leg spinners. I try to listen as much as possible and I've been working hard.”