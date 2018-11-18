Ipswich ref's international ambition and rewards

IT'S hardly surprising Jordan Harton hopes to one day become a regular international basketball referee.

After the incredible year she's had, the Karalee-based official is well on her way.

Displaying dedication and a drive to better herself, Harton has controlled important matches at club, school, university, state and national levels in recent months.

However, the best pointer to her promise was being invited to referee a Commonwealth Games trial match between India and Mozambique at the Gold Coast earlier this year.

"That was really big and just really different to experience,'' Harton, 18, said.

"To referee international teams and see the communication barrier and just working on that aspect.

"I think I went okay. For the most part, I was really happy.''

That was Harton's first international match, capping a series of other fine achievements at major tournaments.

In a year of firsts, the QUT business and law student officiated a number of gold medal matches. They included at the Australian University Games tournament at the Gold Coast; in the BQJBC competition (under-18 boys Southern Cup and under-21 women's match); and at the Basketball Queensland under-16 state championships where she refereed in the boys Division 1 final.

She was awarded the main 15 years and under girls game at the Basketball Australia School Championships tournament and the Basketball Queensland CBSQ Championship Division 1 match.

"It's pretty exciting,'' Harton said of being granted a gold medal match.

"It's always good to know that all my hard work is paying off and people still notice that.''

The former St Mary's College student was also chosen to officiate in bronze medal games at the Basketball Australia Under 14 Girls Club Championships tournament and at the Queensland School 15 and under boys competition.

She said the national under-14 championships in Shepparton in October was one of her most enjoyable tournaments.

Ipswich basketball referee Jordan Harton. Rob Williams

"It was one of the ones (tournaments) that I really worked hard for and did a lot of preparation,'' she said. "And just seeing my hard work pay off.''

All those competitions were in addition to refereeing pre-season Queensland Basketball League games and matches in the SBL development competition.

Harton's immense potential was recognised when she was selected for the Basketball Queensland QBL Accelerated Referee Program, which started in February.

"It's another pathway to get into QBL (state league) basketball,'' she said, having refereed for five seasons.

"It's 10 weeks work and it's a lot of video work, quizzes and physical sessions just to get us ready and prepared for QBL.''

For her efforts, Harton was awarded Ipswich Basketball's Representative Referee of the Year Award and named a finalist in the official category at this year's prestigious City of Ipswich Sports awards.

While she appreciates the recognition, Harton enjoys helping out at grassroots level.

She regularly supervises, educates and mentors at an association, representative and state level.

"It's just giving back,'' she said. "Because I know when I was coming through, everyone was so willing to help me.

"Without those people helping me, I wouldn't be where I am today.

"I'm trying to do the same thing and give back to the juniors. To see them reach their goals is always really rewarding.''

Harton attended the Basketball Queensland Under 12 State Championships as a referee educator.

She focused on basketball refereeing following a stint as a swimmer with the CYMS club.

After suffering an injury that restricted her movement and balance in her right hip, she found swimming helpful during her rehabilitation.

However, she's also had a passion for basketball and wants to pursue her refereeing dream next year.

"My short-term goal is to prepare for state under-18s, which is in January (at the Gold Coast),'' she said, keen to keep working with her mentors.

"I'll go into that and get the ball rolling and hope I perform really well at that.

"Then, one of my mid-term goals is QBL (Queensland Basketball League). I'd like to make it on to the QBL panel within the next two years.

"Hopefully this coming season in 2019, I can get a few more QBL pre-season games, just to be more prepared and see what the competition is like.

"My long-term goal would be to become an international referee.''

While she focuses on those ambitions, she has little time to have a break.

After her huge year, she is still refereeing mainly under-18 and under-21 matches in the BQJBC competition running over the summer.

"That is something that I love and it doesn't really bother me,'' she said, of moving from one tournament to the next.

Refereeing rewards

The most satisfying part of being a basketball referee: "It's just something that I'm really passionate about and I find really enjoyable. It's rewarding as well going to these competitions and I just can't imagine not refereeing. I also love refereeing . . . how I've made so many friends. It's really gratifying being able to achieve my goals alongside my friends and being able to watch them achieve their goals as well.''

Most challenging part of refereeing: "You could step on to the court and think that you're refereeing your best game but at the same time, everyone could be on the sidelines yelling at you and it's just not letting people get into your head. You have to go out there by yourself and do what you know.''

Jordan Harton appreciates the mentors who have encouraged her. "It's so gratifying having so many people wanting to help me and putting their time and effort into me,'' the referee of the future said.