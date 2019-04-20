Ipswich Record Fair gives new location a spin

BEING able to get a beer was paramount in deciding the new location for the Ipswich Record Fair.

Organiser and owner of Butterbeats, Jason Woodward said the 20-odd years he's been hosting the event, Ipswich has always been a good spot and it will be even better under the leafy trees of North Ipswich Bowls Club.

"The best part of the day for a lot of the local Ipswich people is they can bring their records down if they want to sell them, or if they want to get them valuation just to come down early in the morning,” he said.

"We can value and buy whatever records or interesting posters or whatnot. Posters, tour guides, signatures, all that sort of stuff.”

The fair has moved from the show grounds this year and will run from 9am, April 28, until around 2pm.

"The new location is nice, you can get a beer this year which makes a big difference, Mr Woodward said, "Also too we like the venue, it's gorgeous here.”

Ipswich Record Fair organiser Jason Woodward ahead the April 28 event. Cordell Richardson

Mr Woodward said the early bird gets the worm, and encouraged those usual latecomers to make an exception to snap up a bargain.

"It's pretty cool out here usually, you get anywhere between 300-500 people come through,” he said.

"You always get the hipsters that turn up at five minutes to closing time wanting to know where all the good stuff is, so we advise those people to get in a little earlier this time.

"It's cool to be late but yanno it's definitely an early bird thing, the main rush is 9am-11am,” he laughed.

There will be an eclectic mix on sale, with no genre unrepresented.

"We have records for everybody, if you're into country music, we've got it, if you're into jazz, we've got loads of different sellers, everyone has different stock,” Mr Woodward said.

"There's plenty of bargains, I'll have 70 crates that are all three for $10, it's not all just collectible stuff, I've got Billy Joels for $5 each.

"We get guys come down from Gold Coast, all over Brisbane, we try to focus locally with each one we do to make it cool with the locals. We encourage anyone with records to come down on the day.”