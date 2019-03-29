Ipswich record-breaker 'like mother'

DOGWATCH

THE Tony Brett trained Regal Recall set a new track record for the 431m journey at Ipswich last Friday.

Beginning brilliantly from box two, the son of Bacia Bale and Regal Lauryn raced away for a 10 and a quarter length victory in 24.54, taking 3/100ths off Bubble Guppy's previous record.

Regal Recall has been in great form, winning six of his past eight outings for owner Len Antonio and trainer Tony Brett.

He came into the final bend about three lengths clear.

On the point of the home turn, he was going that quickly he actually shifted well away from the rail but lost no momentum and cleared away down the home straight.

Antonio raced and Brett trained the mother Regal Lauryn, a 21 times race winner, including an Ipswich Gold Cup.

"I saw a similarity to his mother in the way he raced last week,'' Brett said.

"I'll head to Albion Park with him now where he has a best time of 30.11 but he needs to shave a bit off that to be competitive in the upcoming features during the winter carnival.''

The Group 1 Winter Cup in July is the target for Regal Recall, a race in which Brett has trained six of the past eight winners.

On the same program last Friday, Brett made it a training double scoring with Ticket To Paris scoring in 24.76 by six and a quarter lengths.

Ticket to Paris is by Fernando Bale out of another Brett-prepared bitch Jetta's Girl, who previously held the 431m record at Ipswich.

Top auction series

TOMORROW night is the start of the Ipswich Auction race series over the 520m.

This year's series is for the greyhounds sold at the 2017 auction.

The auction and race series have stood the test of time.

The first auction was held in 1987. The first race series in 1989 was won by Milluna Miss, for Frank Rochford.

Four heats will be held tomorrow night before semi-finals next week and the grand final on April 13.

Heat one race four box eight runner Rio Brave is the standout greyhound. Rio Brave is trained by Craig Schmidt.

He has won seven from 17, including a 30.26 win at Ipswich.

He already has competed at the highest level in running fourth in the Group 1 Silver Chief at The Meadows in Melbourne earlier this year.

That was followed by making the Group 1 National Derby Final at Wentworth Park where he finished an unlucky fourth after striking early race trouble.

Heat two race five box four hope Shakey Diesel looks the one to beat for trainer Grant Franklin after scoring last Saturday night in 30.57.

Heat three race six looks a race in three.

Box one hope Galway Ludwig, for Kev Galloway, gets back in its races but is very strong over the 520m.

Box three chance Passing Nova, for Mick Pearce, is a winner at the distance.

Box four runner Bonne Chance, for Craig Schmidt, is a winner of eight from 14 starts but it is making its first try at the distance.

Heat four race seven is another open race.

Box one runner Mac Roamin, for Bob Adams, is first up since December 18. Mac Roamin has won three from four out of box one.

Box two contender Molly Madness, for Jim Conlon, hasn't raced since January but has won in Ipswich in 30.57.

Box four hope Galway Johann, for Kev Galloway, is a last start winner on this track in a blistering 30.23.

Important meeting in Ipswich

A REMINDER to industry stakeholders that the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission Greyhound Racing Industry meeting is on at the Ipswich Showgrounds on Wednesday at 10am.

Guest speakers from the QRIC will be Mark Ainsworth (Deputy Commissioner), Ali Wade (Director of Licensing and Registration), Martin Lenz (Director of Veterinary Services), Alex Kitching (Chief Greyhound Steward) and Ann-Marie Boyd (Animal Welfare Officer).