Ipswich reclaims its perch at the pinnacle of Moreton District Pennants

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Ipswich Golf Club returned to the top of the Moreton and District Pennants in 2019.

GOLF: A determined Ipswich seized its Moreton and District Pennants redemption in a classic final that was not decided until the third last hole.

With the matches against the defending champion Laidley outfit drawn at 4-4, Ipswich’s Michael McClurg stepped up on the 16th green to seal the victory and cast asunder any demons which may have lingered following last year’s shock loss.

Relieved Ipswich players rejoiced as McClurg held his nerve to put his side up by three holes with two to play, an unassailable advantage.

Ipswich snuck into the final by the narrowest of margins after Boonah fell to Gatton in the season’s last round to relinquish the berth. However, their chequered path back to the summit of Pennants golf mattered little on Sunday.

Ipswich representative and Moreton and District Golf Association vice-president said his elated teammates celebrated their triumph alongside the gallant Laidley line-up in a display of the sportsmanship which typifies the competition.

“We all know each other very well club-to-club,” he said.

“We are all friends and it could have gone either way. Ipswich was lucky just to get into the final.

“There was no resentment. Maybe a little bit of disappointment from one or two who may have felt they could have played better.”

Daniels said the annual competition appeared to be gaining notoriety and impressive numbers of supporters were on hand creating an auspicious atmosphere.

“The course was full of spectators, which was really good to see,” he said.

“The Boonah club really looked after us. We couldn’t have asked for anything better. It was fortunate in the end they didn’t make the final, so we could use their beautiful course.”

Shaun Etherden led Sandy Gallop to second division glory over Toogoolawah 4-1. However, the score did not indicate the evenly matched contest or reflect Toogoolawah’s progress this season.

Sandy Gallop took out division two in the 2019 Moreton District Pennants.

The next Moreton District event is the Boonah open, which is usually in February.