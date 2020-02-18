Ipswich Rangers Colts issue a plea for reinforcements for new Lightning series

RUGBY UNION: Ipswich Rangers Colts are urgently seeking recruits to take part in a helter-skelter six week Brisbane Junior Rugby Union competition.

The new Junior Colts Lightning XVs series will run from February 23 through to March 29, including finals. Rangers currently have 11 players and are seeking as many more as possible to form a squad to take on Brothers, Easts, Norths Souths and Sunnybank.

Coach of more than a decade of experience upskilling youngsters Russell Hudspith is taking the reins. The man set to guide the Colts forward linked with Rangers as a teenager after reading an article in the Queensland Times and he is hoping history repeats. Hudspith has the nucleus of a strong team which he believes will be competitive but he requires more players born in 02 and 03 to get on the park.

“There are a lot of good rugby players in this age,” he said.

“So many guys in west-Brisbane want to play rugby but have got nowhere to play. It’s a League stronghold and we’re looking to give them an option and more opportunity to play rugby.”

First XV aspirants are preparing to give their all for their private schools. Meanwhile, pupils of state institutions and those to have left school have nowhere to play. At this critical age linking juniors to seniors, many dropout.

Hudspith said budding players needed as much rugby as possible to maximise their development and realise their potential. He said the brief tournament was a prime chance to warm-up for school seasons while it offered others another chance to enjoy the game played in heaven.

“This is a short season, so it doesn’t clash with AIC and GPS,” he said.

“There are a lot of young men that miss out because they start working early or attend a public school. We want to fix this. We also provide last year’s school leavers a team.”

Rangers wish to foster a respectful rapport among their seniors and juniors. As part of that commitment the club is determined to create a path from tiny tots to the top grade.

Fielding a side in this under-18 age group where numbers dwindle as competing interests and work collide is an important step towards achieving that goal.

Hudspith said Rangers Colts trained Tuesday and Thursday from 6.30pm and a positive culture which should facilitate good times on and off field was already brewing.

“The young guys at training are having a blast,” he said.

“Some guys just want to play.

“I was never one who thought I was going to make a career out of it. I just wanted to play rugby.”

To join something special phone Hudspith on 0448106804 ASAP. Registration costs $90, which includes ARU insurance, playing shorts, training shirt and socks.

Register your intention to play immediately. The club must make a call whether the team will proceed or not this week.

The Lightning XVs series does not replace the regular season which begins May 3.