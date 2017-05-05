Ipswich rallies to give vital group a car

MOVING GESTURE: Llewellyn Motors and Greater Springfield Rotary Club have presented Alzheimer's Queensland with a new car to ensure clients at Rosemary Cottage can get out and about.

FIONA Lorimer has spent hours standing outside in the wind and rain to raise money for Alzheimer's research.

It's an issue close to her heart; Fiona's mother suffered Alzheimer's and before she died a few years ago spent time at the Ipswich Rosemary Cottage, run by Alzheimer's Queensland.

Now, with the help of Llewellyn Motors, she's been able to co-ordinate gifting a vital piece of equipment to the organisation that helped in her hour of need; a new car.

MOVING GESTURE: Llewellyn Motors and Greater Springfield Rotary Club have presented Alzheimer's Queensland with a new car to ensure clients at Rosemary Cottage can get out and about. Helen Spelitis

"My husband and I cared for my mum for years and the support we got from Rosemary Cottage was amazing," Fiona, from Greater Springfield Rotary Club, said.

"It helped us through a really difficult period."

This month the Greater Springfield Rotary Club will holds its first major fundraising event.

The club wasted no time reaching out to Rosemary Cottage which desperately needed another car.

Alzheimer's Queensland Caylie Field said Rosemary Cottage, a respite centre where people with dementia and other similar neurological conditions can socially interact with others, was about more than day care.

"Up to 30 people a day come into the centre and most of those are men," Caylie said.

"But men don't like to sit around and sip coffee, they want to go out and do things.

"The government provides us with the funding to provide services, but not to buy cars to move people around."

Llewellyn Motors business development manager Christ Hunter said his business jumped at the opportunity to help.

"We recognised it was a great initiative and wanted to be involved," Mr Hunter said.

"We feel privileged to be able to support the community this way through our Local Legends program."

The Greater Springfield Rotary Club will hold their first major fundraiser - a Gala Cocktail Party- on May 27 at the Brookwater Golf Club.

Tickets are $55 each, and includes a cocktail on arrival and canapés throughout the night.

All proceeds will go to Alzheimer's Queensland.