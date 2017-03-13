Ipswich - the rains are here, but how much will we get?

Showers are coming to the Ipswich region.

THE same weather event which caused a severe storm and 90mm on rainfall at Warwick is about to hit the Ipswich region and is already over parts of Boonah.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster James Thompson said Ipswich could expect less rainfall.

"The rain has eased quite a bit so Ipswich can expect falls of 5-10mm," he said.

"Today will be cloudy and we will have some rain until about midday.

"There is a slight chance of afternoon showers in addition to the ones this morning."

Mr Thompson said while Ipswich didn't see its driest February on record, rainfalls were still much lower than average.

"Amberley got 33mm of rain last month whereas the February average is 120mm," he said.

"So it's been very dry for the region."

More relief from that dry weather is forecast for later this week, with a chance of rain predicted every day.

"We are seeing easterly winds pick up over the coastal fringe which is pushing in moisture," he said.

"Showers will pick up from Thursday onwards but until then it will be the usual case of some areas in Brisbane and Ipswich may get showers while some may not.

"Ipswich could have up to 35mm on Friday."