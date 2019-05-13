Ipswich rail way station set for upgrades

East Ipswich station will have some upgrades in the future.

QUEENSLAND Rail is striving to become a modern, customer-focused rail service and is investing $300 million to upgrade stations, making them accessible for all customers.

As part of the Station Accessibility Upgrade Program, Queensland Rail is making improvements to East Ipswich station.

These improvements include:

. a new pedestrian footbridge with lift access

. raised section of platform at assisted boarding points

. upgraded tactiles and hearing augmentation loops

. upgraded security cameras and station lighting

. new wayfinding and platform signage.

The project is currently in the design phase.

Queensland Rail say as they move through the design and construction phases, they will ensure we keep local residents, customers, and community groups well informed of the project's progress.