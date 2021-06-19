Ipswich racing fanatic attends annual Cup for nearly 60 years

“If it’s in your blood, you love going to watch the horses.”



That’s how one man understands the fandom, after a lifetime of following the horse racing scene.

In the years he has been attending the Ipswich Cup, he remembers only two years when he didn’t go.

The first time, he was travelling; the second time was in 2020, when the Cup was canned due to Covid.

Wishing to be known only as J, the Ipswich horse racing fan is adamant the hobby is either in your blood or it isn’t.

J was six years old when his parents first started bringing him to the races.

The 2021 Ipswich Cup feature event at Bundamba Racecourse. Photo: Ebony Graveur

“The first year I came was in 1964 – I’ve been here every year since, bar two years,” J said.

“I was overseas for 12 months so I couldn’t come and then Covid happened – but I’ve gone to every other one.”

His mother’s background was in riding horses.

“My mother used to ride them, not race horses but horses at the show and all that,” he said.

“From a little age I started being around all the horses and you don’t lose the love of horses.”



In 57 years of rolling up to the show, J has seen the massive event grow and morph before his eyes.

“It’s changed – in the old days, we didn’t have a grandstand so we would stand down below and on the old hill down there,” he said.

“In those days, we used to go to the tracks at the Ipswich Showground because that’s where it was.”



Now crowds split, with the social crowd gathering to party in the middle and the serious spectators taking to the stands for a better view.

“Young people love it because they’re inside and the older people love it because we can sit down in the stand when we need to have a rest,” J said.

“Half the young people wouldn’t even watch the races but they’re here to have fun and enjoy the music later on but, by 4.30pm I’m out of here.”



Even decades of experience betting on horses can’t guarantee a winning choice but, over time, J has figured a system.

“Some people pick numbers,” he said.

“But, if you’ve got time, study the horses’ forms – there is some logic behind what goes into it.”

