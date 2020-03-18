Ipswich racer keeps meeting challenges

Ipswich speedway racer Mat Pascoe after winning his latest super sedan title at Hamilton in Victoria.

Ipswich speedway racer Mat Pascoe after winning his latest super sedan title at Hamilton in Victoria.

MOTORSPORT: Ever-consistent Ipswich racer Mat Pascoe showcased his trademark finishing prowess in his latest super sedan victory.

Having already enjoyed a marvellous season since October, Pascoe added last weekend's title in Hamilton, Victoria to his growing collection.

Pascoe claimed the major victory at Western Speedway where he clinched the Victorian Super Sedans Title from Ash Bergmeir (Victoria) and Mick Nicola Junior (Victoria).

All three cars were built at Pascoe's Sweet Chassis headquarters last year.

After placing in all his heats last weekend, Pascoe started from position three for the final.

After 12 laps, he gained the lead before going on to win by half a lap.

Even after a stoppage occurred with 11 laps to go over the 30 lap race, he won the best presented Super Sedan of the night.

That was a wonderful way to finish the race especially when this weekend's Bob McCosker Super Sedan series has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

However, Pascoe knows how unpredictable speedway racing can be.

The previous few weeks were not what a top driver wanted when racing 700hp super sedans around speedways.

First up, Pascoe went to South Australia to compete in the South Australian title on February 21.

Minor engine trouble put a stop to him competing that night.

However a trip back to his Ipswich headquarters had the engine repaired before he returned to South Australia.

Pascoe bounced back to form winning the JD Memorial race at Murray Bridge on February 29. He beat another high-achieving regional racer Darren Kane (Ian Boettcher Racing Parts) by 2.035 seconds with Callum Harper (Tasmania) in third.

Pascoe led the points on the first night of heats racing at National Super Sedan title at Mt Gambier on March 7.

But he was overhauled on the second night of heat competition where South Australian Ryan Alexander started from pole position.

Kane began from number two position with Pascoe in third position for the 40 lap final.

Soon after the start, Kane gained the lead and was never headed for entire trip in a thrilling final even after several stoppages early in the event.

Alexander was 0.360 seconds in second position with Pascoe a further 0.271 seconds in third.

Forty-eight cars nominated for the championships, enhancing the achievements of Pascoe and Kane.

It was even more sweet news for Pascoe as 12 of the 22 finalists were built by him with six securing top 10 finishes.

It was Kane's fourth Australian title to equal the legendary Grenville Anderson who also has four national title crowns.

Pascoe also has an impressive resume being three-time Australian champion (2019 Moama, 2015 Latrobe and 2013 Perth).

He's a six-time Queensland champion (2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2013, 2011) along with major title successes in Western Australia, NSW, Victoria and Grand Prix events.