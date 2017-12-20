Menu
Ipswich 'punching above' against Queensland's sandy holidays

Hundreds of people flocked to Orion Lagoon to escape the heat at Springfield Central. Siblings Tyree, 7, Ihipera, 15, Darntay, 11, and Elisha Nukunuku, 15.
Hayden Johnson
THE improvement in Ipswich's visitation numbers has provided fodder for Mayor Andrew Antoniolli to spruik the region to his southeast colleagues.

Despite signs of growth in tourism to the western region, Ipswich remains in competition with prominent Sunshine State destinations.

Cr Antoniolli said Ipswich was placed within attractive regions for visitors.

"Queensland is the greatest tourism destination, we're competing with some very well-known products,” he said.

"For us to be punching above our weight, increasing our numbers by the staggering numbers we've had this past 12 months, it shows people are looking for something a little bit different to beach and sand and surf.”

Visitors are not turning away from the Gold and Sunshine Coasts, but Cr Antoniolli said Ipswich was available for people looking for a different holiday.

"There's a lot of people out there that know that Ipswich is a hidden gem, there's a lot of things to see and do,” he said.

The mayor said the promotion of the region's growing cafe culture, heritage trails and major events was important to continue growth in visitation.

