Ipswich pubs full of character... and characters

GOOD TIMES: Is there a better pub in the world than The Royal Mail at Goodna? No way.

WE are fortunate in Ipswich to have a series of pubs that retain their character because they have not been "chromed” up or yuppified.

The marvellous Royal Mail at Goodna, an old wooden blues house and an oasis in the concrete jungle of suburbia, is a stand-out.

Is there a better pub in the world?

I had the pleasure of a drink on Anzac Day at the Kerwick Hotel in Redbank with my old mate Keiron Butler and that is an establishment I should visit more often.

The horseshoe bar and the Australian "old cobber” characters who sit around it stand out.

I was also moved by the esteem the late and great Bill Bowtell is held in by so many there. The Kerwick certainly ensures his memory lives on.

My local near work here at the QT is the Coronation Hotel, not the most aesthetically pleasing hotel but I enjoy it for the cold VBs that I drink and for the great crusty characters who linger there.

There's rugged Brad, who dated supermodels off Sale of the Century in his day and has some great stories about his army days.

Then there's the gregarious Marcel; "the entrepreneur” who keeps telling me why we need an A-League team in Ipswich before he belts out a Meatloaf number on karaoke night.

Wardy loves to talk about music and plays the guitar for me every now and then.

Not forgetting Shakey of course, an institution at the Coro who has seen it all.

People make our favourite places, don't they.