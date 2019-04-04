Ipswich proud of Ash's achievement

ATTACKING EDGE: Goodna back Ray Baira busts free of the Norths defence during last weekend's Rugby League Ipswich victory at Woogaroo Field.

ATTACKING EDGE: Goodna back Ray Baira busts free of the Norths defence during last weekend's Rugby League Ipswich victory at Woogaroo Field. Rob Williams

BOMBER'S BLAST

AUSTRALIA finally has a tennis player back in the world top 10 and it is our own home grown champion Ash Barty.

Barty defeated all comers, including three top 10 players on her way to winning the Miami Open.

The 7-6, 6-3 victory in the final over Pliskova has vaulted Barty inside the top 10 for the first time in her career. She's now No 9.

Ash has shown she is also very patriotic by pulling out of her next tournament to come home to practise and help Australia reach the finals for the first time since 1993.

It has also been 45 years since we tasted success when our team consisted of Evonne Goolagong, Dianne Fromholtz and Janet Young.

Barty has also shown her appetite for tennis by competing in doubles as well in her past few tournaments.

She teamed with Azarenka in Miami where they were defeated in the semi-finals.

Ash is also the only player, male or female, to be ranked in the top 10 for singles (9) and doubles (9).

The whole of Ipswich is proud of not only her ability but the way she carries herself, win or lose.

A few male players should take note.

RLI insights

WEST End v Swifts (Saturday): West End had their first win of the season last weekend and this might give the team the confidence needed to win more games going forward.

Swifts, on the other hand, had the bye last weekend and will go into this clash fresh.

The Bulldogs will have to cut the errors down and play to the whistle, while the Bluebirds are starting to get their full quota of players back on the park.

The Bulldogs have home field advantage which will help them but will it be enough?

Tip: Swifts.

Brothers v Goodna (Sunday): The clash of the Titans.

Good judges are saying this is a grand final preview, even though its only April.

Goodna and Brothers are the two undefeated teams which have accounted for all opponents in the opening four rounds.

Brothers have the advantage playing at home where they seldom lose while Goodna will be travelling away for only the second time this year.

Brothers have built their wins on some solid defence led by lock Robert Kennedy. He will be out to shut down the Goodna forward pack down.

The Eagles have run roughshod over their first four opponents scoring over 40 points on each occasion with their speedy backs doing a lot of the damage.

Tip: Goodna.

Norths v Fassifern (Sunday): Norths are back at home for only the second time this year and must rebound from a bruising encounter against Goodna last weekend.

Fassifern, on the other hand, were pipped at the post in losing to West End.

Both teams have lost a host of players from their starting team from last year and have had to blood a lot of younger players coming through their ranks.

The form from the Tigers and Bombers hasn't been the best this year to date. A field goal might just be the decider.

Tip: Norths.

The latest Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade ladder: Brothers 12, Goodna 12, Swifts 10, Redbank 8, West End 6, Fassifern 6, Norths 6.

Last week's Player of the Year points: Redbank v Brothers - 3 John Maila (Brothers), 2 Israel Oti (Brothers), 1 Bronson Baker (Redbank).

Fassifern v West End: 3 Ray Garrett (West End), 2 Jake Hooper (Fassifern), 1 Blake Lenehan (West End).

Goodna v Norths: 3 Morris Ekeroma (Goodna), 2 Zac Lemberg (Goodna), 1 Jarrod Biggs (Norths).

Player of the Year ladder: 5 Wes Conlon (Brothers), 5 John-Paul Leota (Redbank), 5 John Maila Brothers; 3 Harold Mosby (Swifts), 3 Jake O'Doherty (Swifts), 3 Ramon Filipine (Goodna), 3 Robert Kennedy (Brothers), 3 Brett Kelly (Goodna), 3 Tupu Lisati (West End), 3 Keni Pouhila (Redbank), 3 Ray Garrett (West End), 3 Morris Ekeroma (Goodna).

Quick thoughts

HERO of the week: Wildcats were the best team all year in Ipswich vigoro and they again confirmed this with a decisive victory in the grand final last Saturday. Kerryn Graham was the standout with the bat and returned the brilliant figures of 7/19 and 5/11 with the ball.

Villain of the week: The star-studded Broncos were supposed to have a training run while beating the Dragons. The problem was that no-one told the Dragons, who produced a plan to shut them down. Some players have been reading the accolades they got from the week before.

Did you know? The smallest winning margin in the English Premier League title race was in 2011/12. Manchester City won the title over Manchester United by goal difference when both teams finished on 89 points. City were +64 while United were only +56. This is the only time that goal difference has decided the champions.

Bomber's best: I tipped two out of three winners in the NRL with the Broncos the only team to let me down.

I will have a go this week at the topsy turvy AFL, by tipping bottom placed Melbourne to defeat Essendon and the Western Bulldogs to account for the Gold Coast Suns.