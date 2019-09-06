Ipswich property boom lures buyers from southern states

BOOMING MARKET: Ray White Ipswich Principal Warren Ramsey believes a property boom will happen in the city very soon.

IPSWICH is on the cusp of a property boom with buyers looking at the city's great housing affordability, according to a number of Ipswich real estate agents.

Ray White Ipswich Principal Warren Ramsey said people who were looking to expand their property portfolio should act now.

"If you are living in Ipswich and are looking to upgrade, downgrade, or searching for that rural change, it's a good time to sell and buy within the market," he said.

"If you are a little bit comfortable and now starting to look at getting an investment, I would say you should get involved now.

"If you are in a position to look at an investment property, you don't have to go to the Gold Coast to buy a unit. The answer could be in your own street, or right around the corner.

"If there is a mini boom, then you are going to pay more commission to the agent and more stamp duty, so it's good to get in nice and early."

Mr Ramsey said there was plenty of interest from buyers from southern states who were looking for a climate change here in Ipswich.

"The southerners are looking over the fence at not only how cheap living is here in Ipswich, but how you can buy a positively geared investment property in our city," he said.

"Properties sell down there for $1.6 million, but they can live more comfortably here in Ipswich.

"The climate and the people are also a lot better."

Mr Ramsey said suburbs that were performing well with interstate buyers included Riverview, Dinmore, Leichhardt and One Mile.

Raceview was another suburb that was experiencing positive sales and growth.

NGU Ipswich Principal Steve Athanates agrees, saying with a resurgence in the market, there has never been a better time to buy.

"Interest rates are at a record low, and the banks are loosening the restrictions on lending, so now is a really great time to buy," he said.

"The market is starting to get a resurgence and buyers are starting to realise the capital gain quite quickly.

"As we come into spring we are definitely seeing unprecedented buying activity in all sides of the markets, from both investments to owner occupied properties."

Mr Athanates said he has received a lot of interest from buyers from Brisbane.

"We have seen an increase in the number of buyers from suburbs such as Mt Ommaney and even Kenmore who are wanting to move down the road due to Ipswich's affordability," he said.

"For people who love Ipswich, they will always continue to buy in Ipswich."