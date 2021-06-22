Ipswich property allegedly linked to bikie shooting

Police investigations into the suspected gangland murder of Gold Coast bikie Shane Bowden have led them to a property near Ipswich this week.

Queensland Police executed a search warrant at a Glamorgan Vale property on Monday afternoon, later declaring it a crime scene.

Detectives reportedly arrived at the property, located off the Brisbane Valley Highway, about 1pm.

They remained on scene overnight, using flood lights to aid their search.

Gold Coast bikie Shane Bowden was killed in an alleged gangland murder late last year. Picture: Supplied

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said she was unable to comment on the matter as it was an ongoing investigation.

She confirmed detectives had now concluded their search of the property.

It is unclear whether any items were taken into evidence.

The latest development came just a day after police released CCTV footage showing two vehicles, believed to be used in the alleged shooting, travelling through Ipswich.

A silver Holden Commodore and a maroon Ford Falcon were reportedly purchased in the Ipswich and Redlands area by associates of the Mongols outlaw motorcycle club about a week before the alleged hit.

Flood lights were used to assist detectives during their search of a Glamorgan Vale property on Monday. Picture: Nine News

Police suspect the Mongols are responsible for the alleged murder.

It is understood that police are investigating a link between the Glamorgan Vale property and the two cars allegedly used in the murder of Mr Bowden at Pimpama late last year.

It was just after midnight on October 12 when Mr Bowden, 48, was gunned down in a hail of bullets.

Police said he was shot 21 times with a machine pistol as he drove into the garage of his Cox Rd home.

CCTV footage shows two vehicles, believed to be used in the alleged shooting, travelling through Ipswich.

The Queensland Government last week issued a reward of $250,000 for information that leads to the conviction of the person, or persons, found to be responsible for Mr Bowden‘s alleged murder.

It is understood an indemnity from prosecution will be recommended for any accomplice - except for the person who committed the crime - who comes forward first.

Anyone with information on the vehicles or its drivers should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.

Originally published as Ipswich property allegedly linked to bikie shooting